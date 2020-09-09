Crowded agenda as MPs plan to leave for 2021 campaigns

BY MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

At least 17 Bills have not been processed and passed by Parliament, which has only 18 working days for plenary sittings before MPs leave for nominations for the 2021 elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) roadmap provides for nomination of parliamentary candidates to be conducted on October 12 and October 13 ahead of the General Election expected between January 8 and February 8, 2021.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga sent the House on recess on August 26 to allow MPs who subscribe to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to prepare and participate in the party primaries, which were held on September 4.

Yesterday, Ms Hellen Kawesa, the acting director for communication and public affairs at Parliament, told Daily Monitor that the plenary sittings where Bills and motions are considered and passed will resume on Tuesday, September 14.

Looking back

At the time the House was sent on recess, there was already a crowded agenda with four Bills set for debate and subsequent passing. They are the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Amendment Bill, 2019; the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2019; the Labour Disputes (Arbitration and Settlement) Amendment Bill, 2019; and, the Accreditation for Conformity Assessment Bill, 2018.

For several sittings, the House was stuck with the second reading of the NSSF Bill due to the absence of both the Gender and Finance ministers.

The sensitivity of the Bill led to the two ministries claiming the management of the fund and it was jointly processed by the Committee on Finance, and Committee on Gender.

Ms Kawesa said the business that was on the order paper at the time the House was sent on recess will be first priority when the plenary sittings resume on Tuesday.

“The business on the order paper will be taken up when the House resumes. The House was sent on recess because those who had responses to make in terms of the order paper were allegedly unavailable. Parliament business requires their presence” she said.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2019, that carries proposed electoral reforms from the Opposition was not tackled because its mover, Mr Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa East), was not present before recess.

Most of the pending Bills are still being processed by the different sectoral committees and several committee chairpersons wonder whether work will be done within 18 working days before the long recess campaign recess.

Mr Jacob Oboth-Oboth (West Budama South), the chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, listed at least seven Bills that they are yet to report on. They include three Private Members Bills that seek to amend the Constitution.

Private Members Bills

In these Bills, Igara East MP Michael Mawanda wants to amend Articles 259 and 262 of the Constitution to provide for the chairperson of the Board of Directors of Bank of Uganda who is not the governor as it is today.

Jinja Municipality East MP Paul Mwiru’s Bill seeks to create an elections petitions tribunal to help expedite handling litigations arising from contested election results whereas in the other Bill, Kibanda South MP Jack Odur Lutanywa wants the inclusion of the Maragoli in the Constitution as one of the tribes in Uganda.

“Expeditious handling of these Bills in the committee will depend on the availability of members. Our committee is the busiest and it affects the members who stay in Kampala working while their opponents are campaigning in the constituencies” said Mr Oboth-Oboth.

The chairperson of the Health committee, Dr Michael Iga Bukenya (Bukuya County), said they still have to process the Patients’ Rights and Responsibilities Bill, 2019, and the National Health Insurance Scheme, 2019 Bill.

“We are writing the report on the National Health Insurance Scheme Bill. I don’t know whether we shall have finished and report to the House before nomination time” Dr Bukenya said.

The Committee on Physical Infrastructure, which is chaired by Nakifuma County MP Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko, has the newest Bills that were sent to it before the current recess. They are the Inland Water Transport Bill, 2020; and, the Physical Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Mr Lawrence Bigika Songo (Ora County) said his Committee on Climate Change is still scrutinising the Climate Change Bill, 2019, which seeks to ensure the government is fully committed to tackling climate change issues.