DP top organ set for special meet today

By SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

The top decision making organ of the Democratic Party (DP), the National Executive Committee (NEC), will convene today at their new party headquarters in Kampala to amend the party constitution ahead of the 2021 General Election.

DP president Norbert Mao said top on the agenda of the meeting is creation of a party’s independent electoral commission.

“We want to have election rules, which will provide for appointment of an election committee headed by the chairperson because people have been complaining that we are our own electoral commission,” he told journalists on Tuesday.

Mr Mao added that they are proposing to put every division in Kampala under a party vice president for easy administration.

He added that NEC will also set the date for the party’s national delegates conference, which has been postponed several times.

The meeting comes at a time when the party is divided into two factions; one led by Mr Mao and the other comprising MPs from the party but opposed to his leadership.

Currently, majority of the DP legislators are supporting the National Unity Platform party headed by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi wine.

DP chief whip also Kalungu County West MP Joseph Sewungu yesterday said they are not aware about the NEC meeting.

