DP won’t miss disloyal members - Mao

By James Kabengwa

The Democratic Party president, Mr Norbert Mao, has said his party won’t miss disloyal members as he castigated them over slander and blackmail.

Mr Mao, who acknowledged that his party is in crisis on account of a bloc of defiant members, however, said the watershed presents a great opportunity for the party’s renewal and rebranding.

In trying to harness the current internal feuds into opportunity for renewal, Mr Mao told a weekly press briefing at party offices at Nakulabye in Kampala yesterday that “this is now season for true believers.”

“This season defines the line between the selfish and selfless. We observe around us a lot of chaos but I am not disturbed because I know where I am going,” Mr Mao said.

He said DP members who are half-hearted and lukewarm and have decided to leave will each be replaced by more hundred new members.

While Mr Mao castigated DP’s half-hearted members, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) was welcoming Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago at the party headquarters at Najjanankumbi in Kampala.

Mr Lukwago, a former member of DP, crossed to FDC ahead of the 2021 polls.

Mr Mao criticised dissenting members for choosing anger and confusion to drive their political journeys.

He advised them to invest in “clear thinking instead of playing personalised politics.”

Several DP MPs are backing National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, as their presidential aspirant. Mr Mao said it was disappointing that “they have turned guns against” their leaders and have been at the forefront of insulting and blackmailing DP leaders.

The DP president said the departures are an opportunity for the young generation, whom he challenged to join the party and take up its leadership.

He said most of his tenure has been marked by crises with the first political pressure group Suubi, Truth and Justice (TJ) and Solida- all being formed “but our ship didn’t sink because DP has values, principals and it is a hardcore everywhere.”

Mr Mao also echoed his bid to run for the presidency on the DP flag but said his party was committed to an alliance only if it is premised on sincerity and honesty.

“We have never opposed unity. Those who believe in unity will find DP a reliable partner but those who want to manipulate us will find us resistant,” he said.

Post election forecast

He forecast that seven months later after the coming elections DP will emerge stronger with many youths recruited.

Mr Mao also compared the party to a tree whose are fluffing in the air and flying off, yet are like branches, which weight can break them but for him and his core team are like roots that stay invisible and firm, held by truth and justice.

Mr Mao said he will continue to work and guided by the spirit of the party founders who had a national outlook.

On Lukwago, Mr Mao said : “It’s a great day for him after cohabitation and now marriage. His heart has been with them.”

Mr Mao said he has spoken to Mr Kyagulanyi and congratulated him about his new National Unity Party but asked him to vaccinate it against early collapse.

Nominations

Mao said in the coming two weeks, DP will roll out a countrywide programme to nominate contenders in local government positions but warned its members against illegal leaders who may masquerade as organisers of nominations.