Mbale DPC on the spot over eviction of tenants

By VINIKHET MANANA

The Mbale District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Fred Ahimbisibwe, has been accused of enforcing eviction of tenants from one of the buildings in Mbale Town under unclear circumstances.

The building on plot 33-35 on Pallisa Road, reportedly belongs to the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board.

The Mbale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Baraza Ogajo, one of the leaders who visited the site on Friday evening and halted the eviction, told Daily Monitor on Saturday that it was unethical for the DPC to allow the eviction without knowledge of his office and the tenants.

Mr Ogajo said Mr Ahimbisibwe would have taken time to find out if the tenants had been given a notice before authorising their forceful eviction.

“I’m the head of security but I was not informed about this eviction. When I asked the police officers on ground, they referred me to the DPC, whom I have tried calling but he was not answering my calls,” Mr Ogajo said.

Mr Ogajo said he would call for a security meeting with the DPC.

He said his office would ensure that people behind the eviction compensate the affected tenants.

Mr Simon Mugusha, a tenant, however, said they have never received any notice of eviction.

“We asked police to show us the eviction letter .... but they just started beating up people and forcing them out of the shops,” he said.

Mr Alex Mukisa, another tenant, said his merchandise worth Shs20m was destroyed.

“I have a loan, which I am supposed to clear one week from now,” he said.

Mr Henry Musoke Matovu, a tenant, said he had been operating on the building since 1975.

“All institutions are corrupt in this country. Nothing works normally now, that is why a DPC can afford to evict us just like that,” he said.

with any earlier notice. This is very unfortunate,” he said