DPP to limit case processing over Covid-19

By ANTHONY WESAKA

KAMPALA- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will only take serious cases for plea in court following threats of the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight guidelines issued by acting DPP Charles Elem-Ogwal last Friday are in line with President Museveni’s directives on prevention and management of Covid-19.

“Accordingly, the operations of the office of the DPP shall be conducted as follows; serious cases and those that pose a threat to public order and harmony shall be registered in court for plea taking or information of charges, and shall be handled whenever the courts are sitting,” the DPP statement on Friday reads in part.

Other measures include; staff at the court with video link to continue operating if the courts decide to hear a case; regional officers to use this period to review serious cases ready for trial and prosecutors to prepare case files of serious offences which are ready for the hearing. Also, scheduled national and international conferences and workshops have been postponed until further notice.

The DPP has also called upon police to prepare suspects of capital offences, serious or other offences likely to disrupt social harmony and public order to immediately produce them in court for plea in not less than 48 hours.

President Museveni on Wednesday last week issued at least 13 preventive measures to curb Covid-19. They include: closure of all schools, banning of religious and political gatherings, wedding parties of more than 10 people, prayers in churches and mosques, among others. Uganda has registered one case of Covid-19 of a 36-year old Ugandan businessman who arrived from Dubai on Saturday.

