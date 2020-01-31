The Tracking Progress Initiative (TPI) aims at strengthening evidence-based national alternative care policies, management information systems focusing on children that have lost or are at risk of losing parental care. This project funded by SOS Children’s Village Norway, will run for two years and will cost $1 million.

By EVE MUGANGA

Analysing data for vulnerable children is still a challenge in Uganda, the acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mr James Ebitu, has said.

Mr Ebitu in his speech read by the Commissioner Youth and Children Affairs Mr Fred Ngabirano, said: “We have scattered sources of data about children who are being catered for either as fostered children or children who have been adopted and or children in residential care. As far as kinship is concerned, we don’t have any mechanism to capture that information.”

This was during the closure of the three day workshop on Tracking Progress Initiative (TPI) on alternative care pilot project, held at K Hotel in Entebbe.

“How can we monitor the contribution of nuclear families and extended families or other community members who are supporting these vulnerable children, in regard to their welfare, education? Once we get this information and analyse it, it helps us to inform planning, decision making and advocacy,’’ Mr Ebitu added.

He also noted that the weakness is in the way service delivery systems are developed in the country like Uganda.

“You find a statutory mandate where the ministry of gender which is responsible for care and protection has probation health officers at the ministry, district and at sub county levels and there are also Community Development Officers who do the similar job. National Registration Bureau Services capture also data on children under guardianship, as well as National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA). So it’s because of the fragmented nature of service delivery that brings that weakness and that’s why we are saying this project is going to help the government to have one central point of how we can capture data, analyse it, store it, retrieve it and use it for different reasons and by different ministries just from one single point,” he noted.

Advertisement

The National Director SOS Uganda Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya said challenges of children’s vulnerability are due to various circumstances such as; death of parents (Orphan hood), violence in homes, maltreatment, neglect and abuse, poverty, conflict, abuse (sexual, emotional and physical) and limited access to and utilization of essential services for optional and child growth and development.

“The cost of not addressing the plight of vulnerable children has short and long term impact on the individual child, family, social and government’s sustainable development. This calls for concerted efforts at all levels that foster innovative and creative family centered approaches and community-based child care and protection options including but not limited to Alternative Care,” she noted.

However, she said responding to the needs and quality of services for children in Alternative Care has become increasingly difficult due to lack of a strong and reliable management information system.

“Through this pilot project, we are on the right track in view of fostering evidence-based advocacy, planning and decision making for children in Alternative Care.”

The international programs manager lead for modernization and Effectiveness SOS Children’s village Norway, Mr Samuel Sanders, urged all pilot countries, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and Malawi, to implement these new plans for better outcomes.