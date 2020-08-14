Death toll rises to 12 as Uganda registers 32 new Covid-19 cases

By Faith Amongin

The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed another death of one Covid-19 patient, bringing the number of people who have succumbed to the disease in Uganda to twelve.

A statement by the ministry says that 32 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed from samples tested on Thursday, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases in Ugandans to 1,385.

The deceased is a 65-year old Ugandan male, a resident of Kampala Metropolitan Area, who was first admitted to Nsambya Hospital and later transferred to Naguru Hospital after developing signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

“However, he passed on while on admission at Naguru Hospital. Results from the laboratory confirmed Covid-19,” the statement reads in part.

Meanwhile, of the 32 new confirmed cases, 17 are alerts out which 10 are from Kampala while the other seven are from the districts of Luweero, Mbale, Kagadi and Hoima.

Also among the new cases are 19 truck drivers while 6 are contacts to previously confirmed cases.

There has been a general concern from government and other concerned stakeholders on the high level complacency among Ugandans ever since the lifting of the lockdown.

While giving a comprehensive address to the nation of Thursday, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the health minister, said Kampala is now a hot spot for the spread of the virus.

“Over the past three weeks, the Ministry, and the country have seen an emergence of cases largely from previously unknown transmission lines in Kampala and parts of Wakiso districts,” Dr Aceng said.

The minister said so far 160 cases have been registered in Kampala alone, out of which 79 have registered in the last 14 days.

“Twenty three community cases were registered in one week, from July 28 to August 3. However, in the following week, the confirmed cases more than doubled to 56,” she said, calling for vigilance among citizens.

“It is important to note that of all the 11 deaths so far reported nationally, eight (8) are from the Kampala region alone. More so, all were identified from unknown transmission lines,” she disturbingly added.