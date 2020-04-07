Defence minister camps in Lira to enforce Covid-19 guidelines

By PATRICK EBONG

The Minister of State for Defence has pitched camp in Lira Town in a bid to enforce the presidential directives on containing the spread of coronavirus.

Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo’s presence in the area followed concerns that some people were violating the guidelines issued by the President on March 31.

He said the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers and Local Defence Units (LDUs) have been deployed in Lira to reinforce the police in enforcing the directives, “because people there are stubborn.”

“I have directed the soldiers to clear people from the streets because several people are still loitering on the streets without keeping safe distance from one another which is very risky,” he said.

Col Engola said it is his duty to ensure that the presidential guidelines on curtailing the spread of Covid-19 are followed across the country.

“The Constitution clearly states that the role of the army is to protect the lives and property of Ugandans. So, we are defending the lives of our people from coronavirus that is why we have deployed to ensure that people follow the presidential guidelines to remain alive,” he added.

Advertisement

He warned Ugandans against moving to towns or trading centres in big numbers because it exposes them to the risks of contracting Covid-19.

“The President has directed people to stay home but people are leaving their homes and loitering aimlessly on the streets of Lira. So, from today, I don’t want to see anybody moving aimlessly on the streets unless you are going to the market to buy food,” Col Engola warned.