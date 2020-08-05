Detention of NUP mobilisers sparks protests in Hoima

By FRANCIS MUGERWA

HOIMA- Riots have paralysed business in several parts of Hoima City following the arrest of several mobilisers of the Opposition National Unity Platform(NUP).

NUP is led by Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Mr Moses Aguuda, the coordinator of NUP in Hoima District was arrested together with six mobilisers of the party on Sunday.

Others who were detained are; Mr Godwin Angalia, who intends to contest for a parliamentary seat in Buliisa District, Mr Ismail Tumuhaise, Mr Tyson Kakande, Mr Ayesiga Kizito, Mr Nicholas Kiiza and Mr Collins Birungi.

They were arrested while marching in the area to celebrate the creation of Hoima City.

On Monday, supporters of NUP staged a demonstration to protest the detention of the mobilisers.

The protestors accused police of holding the mobilisers beyond the stipulated 48 hours without producing them in court or releasing them on bond.

Mr Brian Aliguma, the spokesperson of the party in Hoima District said that the police officers were violating the rights of the Opposition leaders.

The protesters burnt car tires in the middle of several streets and used stones to barricade the Hoima--Fort Portal Road.

One of the roads that was blocked by the protestors. Photo by Francis Mugerwa

Police fired teargas and live bullets to disperse the protesters who were reportedly planning to storm Hoima Central Police Station.

The Albertine Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza said that police quelled the protest and one of the protesters was arrested.

He said that the detained mobilisers could face charges of conducting an illegal procession and inciting violence.

"We are still holding them pending guidance from the State Attorney," Mr Hakiza said.