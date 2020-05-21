Distribution of relief food in Mukono halted over lack of fuel

By URN

Mukono District Covid-19 Task Force has failed to distribute relief food to vulnerable people due to lack of fuel and personal protective equipment.

Mukono District was added to Kampala and Wakiso as one of the districts that are supposed to get food from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The food is meant for vulnerable people who were affected by the lockdown that was announced to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Fred Bamwiine said that the taskforce was supposed to start distributing food but they lack fuel for trucks to collect the food from Kampala.

“We would be having enough food but the challenge is fuel and trucks to carry food from the Prime Minister’s Office to our stores and then to communities,” he said.

Currently, the food distribution committee is rallying local council chairpersons to mobilise funds to buy fuel and hire trucks to supply the food.

Advertisement

Mr Muhammad Wasswa Takwana, the local council chairperson of Ggulu Ward said that that food distribution exercise had started in his area but was halted after when the taskforce failed to get more fuel.

He said that his ward has over 700 households but so far, only 200 households have received food.

“The task force has advised us to hire trucks to assist in the distribution of food in the community. They have trucks but require fuel and money for the maintenance of vehicles,” Mr Takwana said.