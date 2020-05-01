District leaders clash over Covid-19 relief food

By GEORGE MURON & RONALD KABANZA

Soroti/Rukungiri- Local Councillors at various levels in Soroti District have clashed with their Covid-19 taskforce over relief food supplies.

The district taskforce has been receiving donations from various organisations and individuals.

They have also been mobilising resources to help in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The leaders are now questioning the mechanisms of food distribution and how beneficiaries were picked.

The LC3 chairperson Western Division, Soroti Municipality Mr Samuel Eyobu, said they have been side-lined and have lost interest in working with the taskforce.

He said the taskforce is working secretly with only selected technical staff.

The LC3 chairperson Eastern Division, Mr Robert Esaru, said the district has been receiving tonnes of relief food supplies from different well-wisher organisations and individuals but his office is not aware of the criteria of selection of beneficiaries and how the food is distributed.

Advertisement

“I heard that they received 663 food items comprising milk, posho, rice, cooking oil, cassava flour, and sugar, among other ingredients, from Indians but I don’t know where the food has ended and how it was distributed,” Mr Esaru said.

On Thursday, the LC2 chairperson of Eastern Division, Mr Justine Ooja, stormed the office of the RDC demanding explanations why his residents were not given relief food despite several requests.

According to Mr Ooja, the taskforce has ignored his plea despite attempts to submit a list of fifty vulnerable people, that are struggling to survive during the lockdown.

“I have a number of vulnerable people in my cell. Currently, we have identified 10 from each cell that are doing badly, totalling 50 people but the district is paying a deaf ear to our plea and are not giving us food,” Mr Ooja said.

The RDC, Mr William Wilberforce Tukei, denied claims against the task force claiming that they are involving LC one and two chairpersons in identification of the beneficiaries.

“It’s important that LC1s, LC2s get involved and for the case of relief food distribution, CAO is technically handling it to ensure that the right people benefit from relief food because I don’t know who is exactly needy in the village,” Mr Tukei said.

Rukungiri

A bitter row has erupted between the Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner, (RDC), Mr Dan Kaguta, and the district leaders led by the LC5 Chairman, Charles Andrewson Katebire, over the distribution of Covid-19 relief supplies. The leaders are torn between who should be in charge of the supplies.

The RDC said since he spearheaded the fundraising drive, he was better placed to deliver them to the vulnerable families. Mr Katebire, however, queried the list of beneficiaries’ that was compiled by the RDC, saying it excluded some vulnerable people and other categories that qualified.

Elias Byamungu, the District Chief Administrative Officer, says plans of resolving this issue are underway and that as an accounting officer of the district, he has been accounting for every single coin that is being spent in the fight of corona virus.

Meanwhile, meetings have continued to defuse differences that may continue affecting innocent residents.