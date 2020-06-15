Districts priotise health, education in new budgets

By Monitor Team

Just like with the previous budgets, a lion’s share of the National Budget will go to roads, which take Shs5.8 trillion, followed by security with Shs4.5 trillion.

Most districts have, however, prioritised funding to the health and education sectors in the next financial year.

The agriculture sector on the other hand, which is a major economic activity in the countryside, was not prioritised in most district budgets.

Minister Matia Kasaija, while presenting the budget last week, said the Local Government ministry, where districts fall, will receive Shs1.7 trillion (3.85 per cent), up from Shs1.2 trillion it received in the previous year.

Of the 45.5 trillion National Budget for 2020/2021 fiscal year, only Shs1.3 trillion is allocated to agriculture, representing 2.91 per cent of the entire budget.

Although this is the highest budget share the agriculture sector is directly receiving, it is still considered negligible given the role the sector plays in supporting the economy.

District budget estimates

In Bunyangabu District, authorities are focusing more on education in the next financial year where Shs9.2b (49.9 per cent) has been allocated for the sector.

The district total budget for 2020/2021 is Shs18.5b, of which Shs16.1b is expected to come from central government, Shs483m from local revenue while donors will contribute Shs720m.

Ms Aminah K Kaija, the district secretary for finance and planning, says the increase in allocation of funds to the education department is attributed to wage and an increase in sector conditional grants (non-wage).

Health is given the second priority, with Shs3.5b, and administration comes third with Shs1.7b.

In Kayunga, the district budget for 2020/2021 stands at Shs41b and a total of Shs40b is expected to come from central government. Only Shs1b will be generated by the district through local revenue, according to Mr Benson Otim, the district chief administrative officer.

Like the rest of the districts, Buikwe is also struggling with local revenue collection and in Financial Year 2019/2020, the district only managed to collect Shs150m.

Mr Mathias Kigongo, the district chairperson, says local revenue reduced due to new municipalities such as Lugazi and Njeru that were carved out of the district.

“We have two new municipalities and three town councils and when they collect the revenue, they do not give it to us.

The new municipalities took six sub-counties of the 13 sub-counties, so when you add on the three new town councils, we only remained with typically rural sub counties, which cannot generate any revenue,” Mr Kigongo says. He reveals that the Shs22 billion they get from the central government annually is mostly used to pay staff salaries.

In Lyantonde, the key priority areas in the district’s Shs18.3b budget are education, which is allocated Shs8.3b; health (Shs4.1b), administration (Shs3.4b), works and technical services (Shs910m) and production (Shs736m). However, only Shs191m will be raised from local revenue and a bigger portion amounting to Shs17.2b will come from central government while donors will contribute Shs924m.

Mr Fred Muhangi, the district chairperson, says although education and health take the biggest share of the district budget, most of these monies are spent on paying salaries and wages in the two departments.

Changes

For Kumi District, leaders have been prioritising provision of clean and safe water. This coming financial year, the water department will get Shs928m, up from the Shs500m it got in 2019/2020 .

The education department was allocated Shs10.6b, health [shs4.5b] and agriculture [Shs10.2b]. In Financial Year 2019/2020, the district only managed to collect Shs492m as local revenue. Local revenue collection is wanting compared to the demands,” Mr Okiria says

Masaka Municipality Mayor Godfrey Kayemba says 20 per cent of their Shs42b budget will be spent on wages and salaries.

Mr Kayemba says Masaka, which becomes a city effective July 1, expects to raise at least Shs3.5b from local revenue and another portion of the money will be generated from the government through grants such as Markets and Agriculture Trade Improvement Project and Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development, which will invest Shs28b in the town.

Municipal Town Clerk John Behangane says they have already drawn a clear local revenue enhancement plan to bring on board all taxpayers in the municipality.

Mr Faisal Mpanga, the Mpigi District secretary for finance, says Shs14.7b of the district’s whole budget of Shs39.4b will be spent on education, followed by administration, which will take Shs5.9b.

Provision of clean water and support to agriculture are allocated Shs931m and 9.4b respectively, while Shs 1.2b will go towards fixing roads.

In Kabale, the district council on May 27 approved Shs44.2 billion as its 2020/2021 budget, with education taking Shs18b, production and marketing taking Shs6.3 billion, health department Shs6.7billion, administration Shs7.9billion, and trade industry and local development taking Shs32.3million.

Mr Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the district chairperson, says they expect to finance their budget through generating local revenue of Shs451million, and the rest of the funds will come from the central government (Shs42.9b) and donors (Shs782.3m).

Bukomansimbi District chairperson Muhammad Kateregga says local government leaders have been engaging government for a long time to increase the budget of the Ministry of Local Government to at least 32 per cent but this has not yet been achieved.

Mr Alex Mabiriizi Mugenyi, the Buvuma District chairperson, says persistent rains have destroyed major feeder roads in the district, making transportation of agricultural goods difficult.

What leaders say

Appeal. Mr Joseph Lomunyang, the president of the Uganda Local Government Association, says district leaders would have preferred to prioritise agriculture in their budgets but they are resource constrained. “At our level as local leaders, we cannot ably finance agriculture to a level that can benefit our people, It’s upon government to increase funding to agriculture and without its input, we will remain with no option but to look on,” he says.

Compiled by Al-mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Bill Oketch, Simon Peter Emwamu Malik Fahdi Jjingo, Vincent Emong, Fred Muzaale, Derick Kissa, Wilson Kutamba, Scovia Atuhaire, Robert Muhereza & Denis Edema