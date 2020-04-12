Don’t be afraid amid coronavirus challenge - Archbishop Kaziimba

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba, has consoled Ugandans not to be afraid despite the Covid-9 challenge which has negatively impacted to the entire world.

He said Ugandans need to use the challenge to draw closer to God because through Him, everything is possible.

“Many people right now are afraid. Apart from the coronavirus, we have our fears about how to find money for school fees and food; we fear for our job; we still have concerns about politics and the upcoming elections; churches are worried about where their income will come from when Christians are not allowed to gather on Sundays. And, now, we also have fears because of the return of the locusts in northern Uganda, Karamoja, and Teso,” Archbishop Kaziimba said on Friday.

However, the cleric reasoned that the fears are like stones in our hearts but people should not be afraid. “Let the stones of fear in your life be rolled away. Jesus is alive, and because he lives, we can face tomorrow,” he said.

While delivering his message, the cleric described Easter 2020 as a very unique one saying the world has never had an Easter where people cannot gather to celebrate Jesus’ victory over death.

“I am calling on all dioceses and churches in the entire Church of Uganda to plan for a massive general thanksgiving the first Sunday after the restriction for gathering in public worship is lifted. When that day comes and, I am sure it will come, we must all come together to thank God for what He has done,” Dr Kaziimba said.

He commended President Museveni and the government efforts in what he termed as the ‘extraordinary season’ to keep Ugandans safe but encouraged all the people to obey the directives so that “we can defeat Covid-19.”

“Yes, our lives have been significantly disrupted by the closures of churches, schools, and businesses, the restrictions on movement, and the nighttime curfew. Nevertheless, we also appeal to the security organs to enforce the restrictions respectfully; please do not beat your fellow Ugandans as if they were animals,” he added.

In this Easter season, the archbishop appealed to Ugandans to share the little they have with others, especially the disabled and the orphans and widows in our communities.

“We also appeal to the government to increase the supply of face masks, gloves, and other protective gear to all the healthcare workers around the country. We need them to stay healthy so they can care for us,” Dr Kaziimba said.

He asked the people to use social media responsibly and in a God-honouring way: “Before you forward something, please verify whether or not it is true. Do not circulate gossip or fake news. Let us use social media to encourage one another with the good news of Easter that Jesus is alive.”

The Archbishop also expressed sympathies with those who have lost their dear ones, both in and outside Uganda, especially to the thousands of families around the world who have lost family members to Covid-19, saying the church stands in prayer with them.

“We also want to appreciate all the media houses. They have risen to the challenge of keeping us all informed of what is happening on a daily basis, not only in Uganda but around the world. We are especially grateful for them availing airtime on radio and TV for the church to offer worship from home,” he added.

