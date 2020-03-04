Don’t hold graduation parties, invest the money

By Stephen Otage

University students aspiring to join the labour market have been advised to convert the money that they would have spent on lavish graduation and wedding parties into capital for productive investments.

While opening the 9th Annual Monitor Publications and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Universities Career Expo and Exhibition at Makerere University Business School in Nakawa, Kampala, yesterday, Mr Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, said unlike in the past where jobs awaited university graduates, today, available jobs are for problem solvers.

“Why should you hold a graduation party? Why should you blow between Shs70m and Shs80m in one day on a wedding party? Why don’t you get that money and buy a house which generates income?” he said.

The 2020 expo focused on financial literacy of students. Various speakers shared how they started their own enterprises.

Among those who shared their experiences were Mr Apolo Mbowa, the NSSF head of customer financial advisory unit, Mr Ricky Rapa Thompason, the managing director of Safe Boda, Mr Yunus Masaba, the CEO Mas Group of Companies, and Mr Andrew Agaba, the Housing Finance Bank head of mortgage and personal financing.

Mr Tony Glencross, the Monitor Publications managing director, told students that besides owning several media outlets and products, Nation Media Group is interested in developing the youth. He advised students to read widely in order to acquire more knowledge.

Advertisement

“Success is when you see an opportunity and you have the passion and drive to achieve. But for you to achieve success, you will need to sacrifice everything you can to achieve your goals and above all, never forget what your parents sacrificed to get you where you are today,” he said.

Prof Moses Muhwezi, the MUBs deputy principal, told the students to be flexible after graduation, saying the only way they can adapt to the job market is by having the ability to take on new challenges.

“I am principled and I cannot change. You must be able to adopt new things. That is why we change our curriculum every three years because some of the jobs you see today may not be there in the next ten years,” he said.