Don’t lose hope on fish pond project, says government

By BILL OKETCH

The government has assured European Union (EU) on the success of land-based pond aquaculture park project in Apac District, dismissing reports that the project faces challenges.

The Shs44 billion government of Uganda –EU financed project is aimed at improving fish production.

The project sits on 556 acres of land in Onekgwok and Teboke villages, Tarogali Parish in Ibuje Sub-county.

The five-year project, which is expected to promote environmentally sustainable commercial aquaculture, is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

A local contractor, Hardscreen Logistics Ltd, has been hired to design and build the aquaculture park.

Ms Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko, the acting commissioner aquaculture management and development, dismissed reports that the project was already faced with challenges such as delayed land compensation.

“We may have made mistakes in the past but this time I want to assure you once again that we are going to get it correct, [and] all relevant stakeholders will play their role,” she said on Monday.

Ms Nyeko said: “Everybody has already been compensated” for their land. The officials and EU representative were in the area for a site visit.”

Advertisement

In 2018, residents of Onekgwok and Teboke villages offered 556 acres of land to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries for the implementation of the project.

The government later picked money from consolidated fund to compensate the locals but 26 residents are claiming that their group leaders mismanaged the cash.

Mr David Russell, the EU chief technical adviser, called for transparency during the project implementation.

“EU by its nature gives a lot of money but they demand accountability for it,” he said.

The Apac District chairperson, Mr Bob Okae, reaffirmed availability of land, willingness and support of the project-affected persons and the district commitment to the entire aquapark investment.

He also said pressure was mounted on government to compensate people for their land after some wrong characters poisoned the minds of locals of Maruzi.

Mr Maxwell Akora, the Maruzi County Member of Parliament, however, said for any project to succeed, there should be ownership at different levels including government and the locals.

“I want to thank EU for the assistance that they have given to our country. I also want to thank government for bringing this project to the people of Maruzi that will generate significant benefits to the local people and the local economy,” Mr Akora said.

The contracting authority – the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – tasked the contractor to do a good job.

“What we all need in this project is value for money. Without value for money there is no project,” the ministry’s desk officer for EU-funded projects, Mr William Tukamuhabwa, said, adding that the money for compensation was released from consolidated fund.

“So, we appeal to every stakeholder who is involved in this project to ensure that this project is done effectively and it is a success,” he added.

This newspaper has established that a total of Shs3.5 billion was spent on land compensation, with Shs1.1 billion for community land and the balance for individual parcels of land.

Mr Martin Athiyo, the contractor’s representative, assured government of quality work.

“Whatever we have written during our bidding we shall deliver. We promise you that there won’t be any shoddy work,” he said.

The project

The project coordinator, Mr Paul Omanyi, said the project will be implemented in phases, adding that under the first phase, 81 fish ponds, ice plant and hatcheries will be constructed.

“One fish pond will be one acre or the size of a football pitch and others will be 0.2 acres, and it will create jobs to more than 1,000 both skilled and unskilled youth,” he said.

