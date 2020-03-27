Dr Adam Mugume to perform deputy governor duties at BoU

In 2007, Dr Mugume returned to the Bank of Uganda and joined the Economic Research Department, where he headed the Modelling and Forecasting Division; and he has since risen to head the Research and Policy Directorate.

By ISMAIL MUSA LADU

The Director of Research at Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, was on Friday assigned to perform the duties of the Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda.

The position fell vacant about three months ago after Dr Louis Kasekende’s contract ended. He served in that position for 10 years.

When contacted, the Central Bank deputy spokesperson, Mr Kelvin Kiyingi confirmed the development.

In a communication sent to the management and staff of Bank of Uganda on Friday evening after a special executive meeting presided over by Mr James Kahoza, Dr Mugume was unanimously selected to execute the duties of the deputy governor.

The communication signed by Mr Kahoza and copied to the governor (and also the board chair), Mr Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebille, who was not present in the meeting, reads: “In exercise of the duties and powers of the board under section 10 of the Bank of Uganda Act (Chapter 51), the Board Members of the Bank of Uganda at a special meeting held on March 27, 2020, unanimously resolved to designate Dr Adam Mugume to perform the executive functions of the office of the Deputy Governor until a substantive deputy governor is appointed.”

In response to Daily Monitor, Mr Kiyingi, in an email said that, Mr Solomon Oketcho, the Executive Director Administration, sent communication to all the Central Bank employees bringing to their notice Dr Adam Mugume will be performing executive functions of the Office of the Deputy Governor.

Mr Kiyingi added that Dr Adam Mugume is a seasoned economist with many years of experience in Central Banking and the academia.

In 2007, Dr Mugume returned to the Bank of Uganda and joined the Economic Research Department, where he headed the Modelling and Forecasting Division; and he has since risen to head the Research and Policy Directorate.

He is credited for transforming monetary policy and was instrumental in helping Central Bank introduce the Inflation Targeting framework, which was adopted in July 2011.

Dr Mugume holds a PhD in Economics from Oxford University; a Masters in Economics from the University of Botswana and Bachelors in Economics from Makerere University.