Dr Simon Kagugube to be buried on Tuesday

By MONITOR TEAM

Monitor Publications Limited board chairperson, Dr Simon Kagugube, who died on Saturday will be buried on Tuesday.

“I was deeply saddened by the passing of our Board Chairman, Dr Simon Kagugube. I worked closely with him, from my initial interview at MPL, right through to when he took ill last week. The team at Nation Media Group- Uganda will miss his wisdom and guidance. May his soul Rest in Peace,” the managing director Nation Media Group-Uganda, Mr Tony Glencross said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the family, Dr Kagugube’s requiem mass will be held on Monday at St Charles Lwanga Ntinda starting at 10am and burial will take place at Mawagga, Mityana District on Tuesday.

Kagugube was Chairman of the MPL board since September 2011 when he joined.

He served on the NMG board since that time and was a member of the Audit Risk and Compliance committee of the NMG board.