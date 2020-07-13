Dr Stella Nyanzi, two students arrested over Tegu protest

By URN

Police on Monday arrested Dr Stella Nyanzi and two Makerere University students for staging a protest near the gate of parliament demanding answers for the death of Emmanuel Tegu.

Tegu who was a second year veterinary student at Makerere University breathed his last at Mulago National Referral Hospital on June 27, due to multiple organ failure resulting from internal bleeding.

Police say Tegu was assaulted by a mob. Over 10 people including security guards have so far been arrested in connection with the matter.

Four of the suspects including Charles Oigu, a local councillor, Balam Nyeko, a security guard, Johnson Kakuru and Moses Sekitoleko, both residents of Makerere University, last week appeared before the magistrate court at Law Development Centre and were remanded to Sentema prison in Wakiso District.

On Monday morning Dr Stella Nyanzi and others staged the protest opposite the parliament’s gate together chanting “We want Justice for Tegu”.

This prompted police to swing into action to confiscate Placards the protesters were holding and ask them to leave as they continued calling for justice for Tegu.

As a result, police arrested some of the protesters and bundled them on a waiting patrol truck.

Police was yet to comment on the duo’s arrest by the time of publishing this story.

This is the second time Dr Stella Nyanzi is being arrested within a space one week.