EA court starts hearing Uganda’s age limit case

By ANTHONY WESAKA

Mr Mabirizi filed the case in the regional court last year.

Other judges on the panel are Charles Nyawello and Charles Nyachae.

Initially, the hearing of Mr Mabirizi’s case, which is termed as a reference, had been scheduled for March 18 and March 30 but was disrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Yesterday, Mr Mabirizi made his submissions justifying why the regional court should declare as “null and void”, the amendment of the Ugandan Constitution to remove the presidential age limit clause.

He also sought a declaration that the removal of the age limit safeguard or amendment of the Constitution to remove the president age limit under Article 102 (b) of the Constitution is contrary to Articles 6(d), 7(2), 8(1) (c) and 123(3)(c) of the EAC Treaty.

Mr Mabirizi contends that the Uganda government amended the presidential age limit clauses (102b) through violence and deployment of military police in and outside Parliament, among other misdeeds, which he says are unconstitutional. He also states that the same age limit amendment was done without complying with the strict procedures contained in the Constitution, Acts of Parliament, and Rules of Procedure of Parliament.

He also wants the regional court to declare that the several actions and decisions of conceptualising, processing, pursuing and upholding the age limit amendment were unconstitutional and infringed on the treaty that established the East African Community.