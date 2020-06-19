EC pleads for more Shs54b to hold polls

By DERRICK WANDERA

The Electoral Commission (EC) has asked for an extra Shs54.69b to be able to successfully organise the 2021 virtual General Election.

Mr Sam Rwakoojo, the secretary to the commission, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the extra cash will be used to buy materials which have been deemed necessary to be used at polling stations and nomination centres given the recurrent Covid-19 situation.

The materials include sanitisers, soap, and water for the electorate, as well as temperature guns and extra vehicles for officials.

Mr Rwakoojo, however, said the other amount they have referred to as a supplementary Shs160b has been carried forward from this financial year to 2020/2021 financial year.

The cash, he said, will be used for recruiting sub-county and parish supervisors for the activities which were posed by the lockdown.

“We are hoping that the programmes will move as smoothly as expected because where we stand now, there is a need to look at activities that we had left behind.

“We are still going to print materials, distribute and park them. These activities were not done because this money was not provided and that is why we are calling it a supplementary budget,” he said.

Finance ministry has already allocated Shs456b for the new financial year, bringing the total Budget to hs679b but the strategic plan that the EC released for the three financial years has Budget estimate of Shs1.5 trillion.

Figures from the budget in Parliament in early April, however, indicated that EC was allocated Shs546.15b for the management of election while Shs10.45b was allocated to the harmonisation of the political parties activities under the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (Ipod).

By April this year, the EC said they had received Shs140b and another Shs100b of the Shs400b that they had asked for in the financial year.