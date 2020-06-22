By Monitor Team

The proposal by the Electoral Commission (EC) to hold scientific campaigns as a measure to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines of social distancing has elicited mixed reactions from voters and local leaders in the countryside.

Last Tuesday, the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, unveiled a new roadmap for the 2021 general elections and announced the proposal for virtual campaigns, banning mass rallies and restricted canvassing of votes to media platforms.

The new roadmap requires political parties to start identifying flag bearers on June 22 and the process ends on July 21.

Under the new plan, political parties are required to devise other means of conducting internal elections, to comply with the social distancing requirement.

The revised roadmap, which will last six months, will end with the polling period for the general elections for the parliamentary and presidential positions between January 10 and February 8 next year.

However, the revised roadmap and ban on open air campaign rallies, which is a key ingredient of vote hunting, has been opposed by voters and local leaders alike.

Mr Tom Mboijana, a local leader in Fort Portal Municipality, said the campaign roadmap is not fair because majority of the voters are in rural areas and cannot afford buying dry cell batteries for radio sets or TV sets to follow the campaigns.

“Majority of radio stations are owned by ruling NRM (National Resistance Movement party) supporters, do you think they will allow Opposition people to use such platforms for their campaigns?” Mr Mboijana asked.

He added: “All the years, some radio stations have not been giving airtime to members of the Opposition, unless the Electoral Commission is going to create its own radio station,” he says. Mr Haruna Kibirango, a resident of Kabarole District said scientific campaigns will largely benefit incumbents at all levels who have money to buy airtime on radio and TV stations.

Mr Celestine Mugisha, an aspiring MP for Mbarara Municipality said campaigning virtually disadvantages new entrants.

“Voters would want to see physically those contesting for the first time. This may not be possible. The incumbents and those who have contested before will have an advantage over us - the newcomers,” Mr Mugisha said.

He added; “EC should at least allow meetings of not more than 100 people at a time, so that we interface with voters. We can also observe all Standard Operating Procedures and have a smooth exercise.”

Mr Bright Muhumuza, the People Power chairperson for Mbarara District said EC did not consult Parliament before coming up with the new campaign timetable.

“The issue of ownership of media houses was not given much consideration. The directors are mainly people in government; the MPs and ministers, they will give their opponents hard time and others will not allow them to feature there during campaigns,” he said.

Ms Mariam Tusiime, who intends to contest for Masaka City mayoral seat argued that with scientific campaigns, it will be hard for new entrants to convince the electorate to vote for them.

According to Mr Sserugo Muhammad, a councillor representing Kitanda Sub-county at Bukomansimbi District, the proposed campaign mode will prompt some politicians to bribe voters by giving them radio sets and airtime to electorates to enable them listen to their radio programmes.

Mr Muhammad Musa Kikongo, also a district councillor in Bukomansimbi said the scientific campaingns will benefit leaders who have served the electorate well.

“What you have done for your people in the ending term will talk for you. You will not have to labour much to explain to the voters who can’t access radios and televisions,” he said.

But the Kitagwenda District chairperson, Mr Robert Mugabe, welcomed the EC proposal saying it is good given the current Covid-19 situation.

“Elections are not about seeing your face, but what you have done for your people during your term of office. The same message you wanted to give your voters during public rallies you can still share it with them on radio,” Mr Mugabe said. He added that there is need for Uganda Communications Commission to issue a directive to all media house owners to allow all aspirants to use their stations without discrimination.

Mr Joseph Lwevuze, a farmer and a catechist at Katikamu Catholic Parish advised the EC to conduct mass sensitisation on what a scientific electoral process entails.

Some aspirants say the proposal for scientific campaigns has dashed their hopes of serving the people.

“I do not have the money to pay for radio adverts and that means I am now technically off the race now,” Mr Paul Ssenabulya, a resident of Makulubita Sub-county in Luweero District, told Daily Monitor.

Mr Gerald Agaba, the NRM chairperson for Isingiro District said he has no problem with the new mode of campaigning.

“I belong to a party with well-established structures so mobilisation will be very easy and information will flow well,” he said.

In Bugisu Sub-region, residents and locals said virtual campaigns will disenfranchise voters.

“They are not viable [virtual campaigns]. The EC should abandon that arrangement completely,” Mr James Wamutu, a resident of Nkoma Ward, in Mbale Municipality, said.

The Majiya County MP in Bududa District, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe appealed to the EC to review the road map saying it violates rights of voters and would-be candidates.

The rtd Bishop of Kitgum Diocese Baker Ochola II asked the electoral body to postpone the elections until the country is free from Covid -19.

“Some people in villages may not have access to messages of candidates yet the community vote depending on how much you convince them,’’ he said.

Postpone elections

The prime minister of Acholi Cultural Institution, Mr Ambrose Oola, said: “We are not in dire need of elections right now, waiting for a year or two, will not be bad."

According to Mr William Amanzuru Leslie, the team leader Friends of Zoka in Adjumani District, scientific campaign are a dead idea as many media owners are not willing to break ties with the government, which will make them block Opposition candidates.

Mr Richard Amoko, who intends to contest for Adjumani East constituency said scientific campaigns only favour incumbents who are already popular among the voters.

In Kabale, the chairman of Muhanga Traders Association, Mr Bosco Ebirungibyereta, said the proposal to have scientific campaigns is good as it will protect both the contestants and voters from contracting the coronavirus disease.

Mr Edward Miiro, a three- time contestant for Lyantonde mayoral seat decried the costs associated with using traditional media to carry out campaigns.

“Most of us cannot afford to pay for expensive radio talk shows,” he said.

Teso sub-region

Mr Paul Ongoet, aspirant for LC5 chairperson seat for Katakwi District, said: “Some homes don’t have radio sets, no televisions, and some localities don’t even pick radio signals, those are the intricacies that EC should have looked at.”

Mr Ongoet said financially, the mode of campaigns will leave disadvantaged aspirants at the mercy of radio managers.

In Teso, most local FM stations, such as Etop, TBS, Voice of Teso, KVR Fm, Continental, charge Shs1m for an hour’s talk show.

Mr Julius Ochen, the Kapelebyong Member of Parliament, said Ugandans of goodwill should detest the guidelines as they are unfair, exploitative and intended to serve the interests of certain persons.

“I think it’s not the right way of conducting campaigns particularly in Uganda where there’s no democracy and Opposition are kept under house arrest to limit their movement,” he asserts.

Weighing in on the matter, Ms Leah Amigo, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirant for woman the Soroti parliamentary seat, welcomes the idea saying life is more important than any other matter.

“If in the wisdom of EC it’s a measure to preserve life, we should embrace it,” Ms Amigo said.

Ms Christine Apolot, the Kumi District chairperson scoffed at the strategy saying it is not applicable.

“I have no problem with the strategy but it’s not going to be easy to implement unless other measures and restrictions are enforced,” she asserted.

Ms Apolot said in Kumi, campaign meetings are already ongoing and some politicians have begun distributing freebies to bribe voters.

The Bukedea District chairperson, Mr Moses Olemukan, said he is comfortable with EC’s proposal since it prevents crowding that may lead to spread of Covid-19.

“EC is carrying out its role within the provisions of law of organising elections every after five years and has no powers of postponing elections unless a state of emergency is declared,” he explained.

Ms Betty Nam, the Kole District chairperson, said: “since the campaign pulls a lot of crowds, e-campaign is the only way we can prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.”

New

Campaigns

