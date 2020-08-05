EC tips voters on changing polling stations during Covid-19

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Byabakama, has said voters who relocated from their voting areas and cannot go back because of Covid-19 should write to the Commission about their situation.

Mr Byabakama told the joint stakeholders meeting organised by the United Nations Women, Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) and the Electoral Commission in Kampala yesterday, that EC will act if the affected people are many.

“If we have about 2,000 people who left the city and are upcountry, we can’t afford leaving them out. There are already some people who have been writing to us,” Justice Byabakama said.

He added: “This should be done as soon as possible because you will not wait and request just days before voting.”

The voter verification exercise in which voters are allowed to apply for transfer of their voting area ended on December 16, 2019.

“During Covid, people shifted and left the city but remember that the [voter verification] update had been concluded. So considering that situation, we can allow you to transfer if you write and clearly indicate reasons for transfer. The law permits us,” he added.

Advertisement

Justice Byabakama said voters interested in the transfer have to present LC I letter, prove that their relocation was occasioned by the pandemic and happened in the period within which the pandemic struck.

Guidelines to be issued

During the same meeting, Justice Byabakama revealed that the EC would later this week release a comprehensive set of guidelines to all stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

“We have been carrying out those engagements with so many stakeholders, including the media, and finally we had a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Health experts. Now this week, we shall be issuing comprehensive guidelines to include some of these proposals that have been made by our various stakeholders,” Justice Byabakama said.

On Monday, the Opposition Forum for Democratic (FDC) said they had postponed the nomination of the presidential aspirants because the EC had not provided clear guidelines on how to conduct party meetings.

NUP colour issue clarified

The EC chairperson also revealed that National Unity Platform’s (NUP) led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, would not be cleared to use the dominant red colour since it had already been preserved by Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC).

“After we had accepted their change of name, they [NUP] wrote again to say ‘we want to change the colour of our symbol from blue and white to a dominant red colour’,” Justice Byabakama said.

“We wrote to NUP and indicated that ‘this colour you want was already preserved by the UPC, we pointed out to them that their request was not tenable. We could not entertain their request to change the colour of their symbol,” he added.

He said the NUP leaders have not written back on the matter.

“Before you can adopt and publicise it, you must gazette it under the Political parties Act,” Justice Byabakama said.