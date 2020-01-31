Early morning accident kills five in Kumi District

By SIMON PETER EMWAMU

Five cattle traders were in the wee hours of Friday morning killed in an accident that involved a Fuso truck and parked trailer along Kumi –Soroti Road.

Three died on the spot while the other two died from hospital. Eight others who were seriously injured were admitted.

According to eyewitnesses, the Fuso truck registration number UBE 4892 that was loaded with a number of cows, hit a stationed trailer UAQ 925M which had allegedly broken down on Thursday evening .

According to Police, the accident happened at around 3:00am at Odelo market, about four kilometers from Kumi town.

“We are yet to establish the identity of the dead persons and the other eight who are admitted in Ongino hospital in Kumi district,” Mr Micheal Odongo, the police spokesperson for East Kyoga said.

He said the preliminary findings by the traffic police show that the driver of the Fuso truck could have been over speeding.

Mr Odongo said, this is the second accident involving cattle businessmen in just a space of one month.