Easing lockdown: Ghana, Rwanda take first steps

By ISAAC MUFUMBA

On Tuesday night President Museveni in a televised address to the nation on the progress in the fight against the spread of coronavirus indicated that the decision whether to relax some of the restrictions in Uganda will be communicated by May 5 when the 21 day quarantine ends.

The contents of that communication will depend on the findings by a team that is conducting rapid testing for Covid-19 in the communities.

The teams that were flagged off by the Ministry of Health hours before Mr Museveni’s address are conducting rapid testing to assess the prevalence of the virus communities that are most exposed because of their levels of interaction with big numbers of people during their daily operations.

Those include market vendors, truck drivers and communities on their routes, communities on border crossing points, religious leaders and security personnel, including traffic police officers.

Ghana

Ghana became the first country in Africa to lift a three-week lockdown on April 20 that had been in place on the country’s two biggest cities, Accra and Kumasi since March 20.

It allowed non-essential businesses to reopen with the public encouraged to wear facemasks. However, schools remained closed and a ban on large gatherings remained in force.

In explaining the decision, President Nana Akufo-Addo, said he was concerned with the “severe impact on the poor and vulnerable,” adding that Ghana had developed the ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons, enhanced its capacity to test and expanded the numbers of treatment and isolation centers.

By the time, Ghana had placed aggressive testing at the heart of its coronavirus response.

It had test results from 68,501 out of the 86,000 contacts that it had traced, making it one of the best performers on the continent in administering tests.

Ghana is, however, paying the price. The number of infections has been on the rise. According to the Coronovirus Worldometer, the infections rose from 1,042 on April 20 to 1,154 on April 22 and 1,279 on April 24.

By April 27, there were 1,550 cases, a number which had risen to 1,671 by April 29. Though at least 188 people were reported to have recovered, the number of deaths is also on the rise. Whereas 9 deaths had been reported as of April 20, the number stood at 16 on April 29.

Ghana mistakenly had been banking on its capacity to test and isolate and the belief that the public would adhere to the social distancing and hygiene protocols to beat the spread of the virus.

Rwanda has not taken steps to follow Ghana, but it has chosen to take a measured approach.

On Thursday following an extra-ordinary cabinet meeting, Rwanda announced that effective Monday, public and private businesses and the manufacturing and construction sectors to reopen, but only with essential staff.

Markets will also open, but for only essential vendors; hotels and restaurants will operate until 7pm, okayed individual sporting activity, allowed resumption of public and private transport with the same province; allowed buses to operate, but carry only passengers wearing masks and ensure that passengers practice social distancing.

Rwanda

School, bars, gyms, places of worship and the borders will remain closed. Public transport between provinces and between any province and Kigali is not allowed and motorcycles and bicycles are not allowed to carry passengers.

Meetings in public places and mass gatherings remain prohibited and funerals will be limited to only 30 people. The new measures will be reviewed after 15 days.

On April 8, authorities in the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began, lifted the three months long restrictions barring people from leaving the city.

However, the guardian reported on April 11 in the story “Lockdown is not over’ for people of Wuhan, despite easing of restrictions”, that the lockdown remains partial.

Wuhan, China

“In the city centre, many shops remain closed, with restaurants reopening only for deliveries. Schools, cinemas and other entertainment venues remain shut. Many neighbourhoods are still sealed off, with only those with permission from their employers able to leave regularly to go back to work. While people are freer to come and go, there are constant checkpoints where residents must show their “health code” and have their temperatures taken,” reads the story in part.

However, people in the rest of China are still required to show authorities a cell phone app to confirm they have not been deemed a contagion risk.

China, like several other countries including Uganda has tightened controls around its borders to avoid importing new cases.

Europe

Whereas the United Kingdom has been reluctant to release an exit strategy, with the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, insisting that the country had “sacrificed far too much to ease up now”, most of Europe which followed China in locking down is taking cautious steps towards lifting the restrictions.

Denmark started by opening grade schools and daycare centres, but some parents have since refused to return their children to school insisting that they will not allow their children to be guinea pigs for Covid-19.

In Germany, small shops and car dealerships are back in business, but beauty parlours and restaurants remain closed until early next month.

Schools are expected to reopen in phases starting with students who are scheduled to sit for examinations. Religions gatherings and other events that are likely to attract large gatherings will not be allowed until August.

Austria has adopted an approach that is in some ways similar to that of Germany, but it is more cautious. It will be implemented in two week increments to allow time to track new cases. It is also going to allow bars and Churches to reopen beginning May 15.

Strict lockdown remains in place in Spain, but factories and construction work has since resumed.

Children have also been allowed to leave the confines of their homes after more than five weeks indoors.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, announced on Wednesday that there could be an ease to the lockdown beginning on May 4, but France declared that it will not lift its lockdown until May 11 to give government capacity to build up testing capacity and medical supplies.

Options for Uganda

Dr Peter Waiswa of Makerere University’s School of Public Health, says going by evidence gathered so far, there are indications that there has been either no community transmission or that if cases of coronavirus are there in the community, they are of low severity.

“Our risk was at the airports and borders. The airport has since been closed, the highest risk now is at the border. Since we have identified that, restrictions should be eased elsewhere. We, for example have a curfew, but how does it help? I think we should be focusing on areas like Kampala and how to ensure the population practices hygiene and social distancing,” Dr Waiswa says.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, says the decision to relax restrictions is dependent on a country’s situation, but that there has to be a balancing act between economic and healthy considerations.

“Unlocking should be done in phases. If you open and it does not work you retract, but we should begin with low risk areas. The airport has, for example, been identified as high risk. That can come last if you are to make a decision to lift the lockdown,” Prof Kaleebu says.

Mr Museveni is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Covid-19 taskforce later today. Sources indicate that the meeting will have important decisions to make.