By PEREZ RUMANZI

Many people in Ntungamo, in total disregard of social distancing guideline issued by government, crowded at butcheries and stalls in urban areas to buy meant and food as they prepared for Easter celebrations.

This happened in Nyamunuuka, Rwashamaire and Rubaare town councils and Ntungamo central market in Ntungamo Municipality. The town clerk Eastern Division, Mr Enock Basudde, said they had deployed many law enforcement officers but people became unruly and refused to comply with the four metre distance requirement.

“We are trying so hard to ensure the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are followed but people are too rebellious, when it comes to meat, people may kill you. Our law enforcement officials have been overwhelmed, the numbers are high. When we close the gates of the market they crowd outside, when they enter they crowd inside…” Mr Basudde said on Saturday.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr George Bakunda, said they had given instructions through radios and to individual meat and food sellers that a four metre distance must be observed.

“I categorically stated it on radio and at different fora that the standard operating procedures must apply even during shopping for Easter; people must not disregard this, we have to ensure social distancing at all costs and all centres allowed to operate must have water for washing hands,” Mr Bakunda said.

He added that he had warned that disregarding the SOPs would attract penalties.