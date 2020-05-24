Eid: Kadaga donates to Muslims in Kampala

By DERRICK WANDERA

Different Muslim mosques in Kampala have received Eid-Al-Fitr donations from the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

At Old Kampala Mosque, the leaders received 300kgs of sugar, 300kgs of rice, 300litres of oil, 300kgs of wheat and 300kgs of maize flour which would be distributed to the different followers for their Eid day celebrations.

On Wednesday, Kadaga also gifted the Muslim journalists and Parliament staff with donations. They included 39 staff, 24 police officers, 20 support staff and 108 journalists.

Mr Ismail Ranny, the Assistant Director, Communications and Public Affairs at Parliament said the donations were meant to help the different communities enjoy their Eid.

“On this day, all Muslims are supposed to be happy and that is why the speaker of Parliament has given these donations to them. We have distributed them at different points where they were supposed to be received by the leadership of the mosques or communities,” Mr Ranny said.

At Kibuli Mosque, the Speaker gave out 400kgs of wheat, 200kgs of maize flour, 200kg of rice, 200litres of cooking oil and 200kgs of sugar. The items were handed over to the Supreme Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa. Sheikh Ndirangwa lauded the Speaker and the entire Parliament for the generosity.

"We thank the Speaker for the generous contribution. We thought a woman could not steer Parliament but she has disapproved her doubters," Ndirangwa said.

Parliament also gifted Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu with 100kgs of wheat, 100kgs of rice, 100kgs of posho, 100kgs of sugar and 100litres of cooking oil.

Every year, Parliament hosts Iftar dinner at House with several Muslim leaders as guests.

However, Kawempe North MP who is also Parliament sheikh, Latiff Ssebaggala said that it was not possible to hold Iftar dinner this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year we have not done so (hosted Iftar) because of COVID-19. That is why the Speaker decided to give out the hampers as a way of cementing relationship with the office of the speaker," Ssebaggala said.

