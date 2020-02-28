Eight dead, scores injured in Luweero road accident

By DAN WANDERA

Eight people have been confirmed dead after a Uganda Prisons truck collided with a taxi at Kibisi village, 5kms from Wobulenzi town on Kampala- Gulu highway.

By the time of filing this report, police were retrieving bodies of the victims from the wreckage of the cars.

Luweero DPC, Mr Abraham Tukundane said eight bodies had so far been retrieved from the wreckage of the taxi. Four people who were seriously hurt have been rushed to Bombo military hospital in critical condition.

“It was a head on collision between a prisons truck registration UG 0209 U heading to Gulu and a taxi registration number UBE 364 N,” Mr Tukundane said.