Election of Bamasaaba cultural leader hits snag

By FRED WAMBEDE

The election of the new leader of Bamasaaba cultural institution has hit a snag after two rival groups released separate election roadmaps.

One faction is affiliated to the current Umukuuka, Mr Bob Mushikori, and another to the chairperson of the institution’s governing board, Mr Stephen Mungoma.

Mr Mushikori and Mr Mungoma fell out last year after developing differences on how to effectively run the institution.

Mr Mungoma and his allies accuse Umukuuka of incompetence, misuse of office, and poor dress code, among other allegations, which the latter dismisses.

The election is scheduled to take place on June 28, and pave way for the handover before November 28.

Mr Geoffrey Wetpondi, the secretary general of the current institution, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the process to elect the new Umukuuka was ongoing.

“The processes, including formation of search committee, among others, delayed to take off but they have been instituted now,” he said.

However, Mr James Kangala, the secretary general of the rival camp, said Mr Wetpondi’s group had no powers to organise the election.

“We are managing the process. Whoever is doing the same is doing it illegally and he will be arrested,” Mr Kangala said.

Mr Mungoma said the Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, ordered that the elections and other institutional activities should be organised by legitimate organs.

Advertisement

“The minister said all members of these organs who were there before the Mabanga resolutions are the bonafide legal members not those who were supposedly elected to replace them by the general assembly whose composition was lacking,” he said.

In a May 27 letter, a copy of which this newspaper has seen, Ms Mutuuzo said the decisions taken by the general assembly, which was held in Mabanga- Bungoma in Kenya on April1 last year were null and void.

It was during the Mabanga general assembly that the leaders affiliated to Mr Mushikori were elected to the positions that were formerly held by those allied to Mr Mungoma.

“Let those leaders who were elected illegally revert to their old positions, so the status quo remains and we move together,” Mr Mungoma said.

Mr Emmy Bwayo, the institution’s deputy minister of cooperatives, marketing and production, however, said Mabanga general assembly decisions were lawful.

Mr Francis Nagimesi, the prime minister of the institution, urged the two parties to reconcile.

“We cannot have two select committees, general assemblies, culture councils within one institution. We will kill the institution,” he said.

Mr Dennis Wanyoro, the youth chairperson of Bulambuli District, said: “If two cultural leaders are elected, it will create more divisionism and undermine development in the institution.”