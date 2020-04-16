Energy minister, company apologise for blackout

By DENIS EDEMA

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Managing Director Eskom Uganda Limited, Ms Thozama Gangi, have apologised for the power blackout that engulfed the country on Tuesday.

Just before President Museveni’s televised address to issue additional guidelines to stem the spread of Covid-19, the country was plunged into a blackout that lasted for close to 20 minutes.

Ms Kitutu, who had to be driven to Jinja District after receiving communication about the problem, attributed the blackout to the erosion of heavy-moving island (suds), water hyacinth and plantations by the heavy rain on the shores of Lake Victoria as a result of increased water levels.

“That is why the President was saying water bodies should have a reserve distance of 200 metres from mainlands. People have encroached on and abused the environment that it has started showing its effects,” Ms Kitutu said.

“We apologise to the public as they were waiting to listen to the President’s address; however, engineers have fixed the situation,” Ms Kitutu added.

Ms Gangi said engineers were on the ground to ensure that power is available, adding that the Ministry of Works has been contacted to bring excavators to remove the islands and plantations which are affecting the filtering of water for generating power.

She, however, gave no time frame when the island and plantations will be cleared, but said plans were underway to avert such occurrences in future.

A security officer, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press, said the Island is from Masese, on the shores of Lake Victoria.

He said correction officers from Kirinya Prison planted yams and cassava, which were part of the mainland washed to Nalubale Dam on Monday night.

Affected dams

However, Ms Ziria Tibalwa Waako, the chief executive officer of Electricity Regulatory Authority, said Nalubale Dam has greatly been affected, while Bujagali Hydro Power Dam is down.

She said the country is currently using 500MW of power sourced from Isimba Dam, 45 Megga Watts from Nalubale, 52 Mega Watts from Namanve Thermo Plant, 120 Mega Watts from various small hydropower stations across the country, including 30 Mega Watts from solar power plants in Soroti, Tororo and Mayuge districts, with each contributing 10 Mega Watts.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com