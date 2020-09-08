By Eve Muganga

The election of Entebbe Division B Youth leaders in Entebbe Municipality flopped on Tuesday after a group of National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters protested the way the exercise was conducted.

The Tuesday chaos was sparked by a group of National Resistance Movement youth leaders who accused the returning officer, Mr Stephen Buwembo of organising the exercise without informing them.

This is the third time the polls have flopped.

Mr Joseph Walugendo, one of the NRM supporters said that they were informed in the morning that the exercise was about to start yet supporters of the Democratic Party were informed earlier which enabled them to turn out in big numbers.

However, Ms Ritah Daisy Nakyanzi, one of the Democratic Party (DP) polling agents said that NRM youth showed up in the morning but decided to disrupt the poll after realising that they were outnumbered.

She said after the vote, DP youth won the race but the returning officer fled the polling centre before declaring the winner due to the chaos that was caused by NRM youth.

She condemned the interference of security operatives in the exercise.