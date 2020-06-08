Envoy tells government to make policy on e-learning

By Damali Mukhaye

The Belgium Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Rudi Veestraeten, has asked the government to formulate a national policy on e-learning if it is to succeed in digital and long distance learning for all learners across the country.

According to Mr Veestraeten, coronavirus has brought the education sector across the world to a standstill, and all countries must develop strategies for effective teaching with digital means and must ensure that all learners, especially in rural areas, benefit.

“You all know how deeply the coronavirus has changed our daily lives. Schools were closed for months in Belgium and some schools are still closed today just like in Ugandan, where schools will remain closed for one more month,” Mr Veestraeten said.

“This creates huge challenges, but it also creates new opportunities. Some of these changes will be short lived, but some will remain with us. I truly believe that e-learning will remain. Digital education is here to stay,’ he added.

Mr Veestraeten made the remarks on Friday during the Virtual Hackathon award event of National Teachers’ Colleges that have been conducting distance learning to reach their learners during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

He said once a policy is formulated, the government must put in strategies on how to reach all learners across the country.

He said with digital education, all learners and teachers across the country must have access to the internet, smart phones, computers or tablets where information can be easily shared among the two.

“In my recent meeting with the Minister of Education and other ministry officials, we exchanged views on the need for a national strategy. E-learning is not only about purchasing computers. It really is about conceiving new techniques to bring content to Ugandan students on all levels,” Mr Veestraeten said.

“Teachers need to adapt, students need to adapt. Tools are essential. Tools means computers, connections, and software and evaluation and of course content. Content is essential and most of all, tools must serve the purpose,” he added.

The principal education officer and Enable (a Belgium Agency) project coordinator in the Ministry of Education, Mr Abdul Kibendi, said since Uganda has started assembling phones, smartphones will be availed to people in rural areas at a cheaper prices saying that they are optimistic that all Ugandans will be able to access one.