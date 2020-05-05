Evacuees in need of relief aid - leaders

By Irene Abalo Otto

MAYUGE- An estimated 4,000 people from Masolya Island in Lake Victoria are in need of relief food and shelter after being evacuated from their sinking homes.

The islanders were evacuated to nearby Sagitu Island as the lake water levels continue to rise. Others have relocated to bigger islands such as Kaaza, Dumba, and Kerrinya.

“What is remaining is the evacuation of the police. We agreed that they should be the last to leave. Today we want to move the health centre III and materials of the school, like books and other items. Then the police will leave,” Mr Emma Mitala, the Mayuge Deputy Resident District Commissioner, told Daily Monitor on Sunday.

The evacuation process ended on Sunday.

However, those evacuated are in desperate need of food and shelter. Last week, the Office of the Prime Minster sent relief items but many other essentials are still needed.

According to Mr Mitala, he received and distributed 5.4 tonnes of posho, 2.6 tonnes of beans, 250 tarpaulins for temporary shelter, 40 mosquito nets, 130 boxes of milk for children and expectant mothers.

“About 3,000 people got food. I gave out 500 blankets to pregnant women and some children. The tarpualins were given to those I thought could not build in time, and they were 250. We got very little milk which I gave to mothers. I got only 40 mosquito nets from the Office of the Prime Minister and I am expecting more.” Mr Mitala said.

According to local leaders in the area, people were advised to use their own boats or seek help from others to evacuate the island since government did not have quick means to evacuate them.

The evacuees are now waiting to get more relief aid from government.

However, Mr Musa Ecweru, the State minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, said yesterday that it is impossible to meet the needs of all the people affected by disasters at the moment since climate variability which is causing change in weather patterns has devastated many areas of Uganda.

“There is an Island that was sinking with about 1,000 people. I do not remember the name, and we worked with local leaders and relocated the people from a smaller Island to a relatively stable one. We took some food and blankets to them. But distributing food on a sinking islands does not make sense. Apart from the island sinking, there are so many dangers emerging. Crocodiles are beginning to hunt for our people on the island,” Mr Ecweru said.

Concerning food distribution to those on the islands, Mr Ecweru said he did not want to create false hope for the affected community since there is so much happening in the country and many people need relief response.

“It is not just the islands being affected. A whole trading centre in Namalu (Nakapiripirit District) has been submerged in water. Some people are homeless in Kabale because of landslides. Thousands of people have also been displaced in Nakasongola,” Mr Ecweru said.

According to Mr Mitala, there are people who migrated from other islands and settled in Masolya. He said they have given them movement permits to return to their homes to ease pressure on affected Islands.

“Most of them come from different places, as far as Teso. When you go to the landing sites, majority of the people are foreigners. They would only go back home to bury. The only Island that I saw with a cemetery is Sagitu,” he said.

He said the waters are also a risk at the moment for any movement to affected persons.

“Two days ago, the District Internal Security Officer went to Masolya using a marine boat. They almost capsized. It was by the

grace of God that they were landing, so when they were capsizing, people from the landing site ran and helped them.

The risk involved in travelling is too much and expensive. I have to use 120 litres of petrol per journey. A litre costs Shs4,000,” he said.