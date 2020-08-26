Ex-Lango premier asks govt not to recognise his successor

By PATRICK EBONG

The former prime minister of Lango Cultural Foundation, Dr Richard Nam, has asked the government not to recognise his successor, saying the latter’s appointment was illegal.

Dr Richard Nam requested the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development not to deal with the newly appointed prime minister, Mr James Ajal.

He claimed Mr Ajal’s approval process for the job by the council of Owitong (clan heads) was irregular and unlawful.

The Council of Owitong, the highest decision making body of the Lango Cultural Foundation, approved the appointment of Mr Ajal on the recommendation of the paramount chief, Mzee Yosam Odur on August 14. Dr Nam said the appointment of Mr Ajal contravenes articles 1, 2 and 3 of the constitution of Lango Cultural Foundation. “The General Assembly of Council of Owitong, which approved the appointment of the new prime minister, was illegal since there was no quorum. Therefore, its resolutions are null and void,” he said.

He also claimed that more than 100 clan leaders in Lango had advised Mzee Odur to call a fully constituted general assembly of clan heads after the lockdown in vain.

However, the cultural foundation’s spokesperson, Mr Jacob Ocen, said Dr Nam ceased to be the prime minister of Lango Cultural Foundation on February 2 and hence has no power to write to government on behalf of the institution.

Mr Ocen said the Council of Owitong followed advice from the Ministry of Health to convene the meeting that led to the approval of the newly appointed prime minister.

The ministry, he said, had allowed them to call only one third of clan leaders for the meeting instead of the 149 clan leaders.

In the August 14 meeting of the clan leaders, the paramount chief also appointed three other people to deputise Mr Ajal.

They include Mr Levi Okodi Macpio, the clan leader of Atek–Okwenye, Mr Tom Anang Odur, the clan leader of Araki, and Mr Joe Olang Erick, the clan leader of Bako-Olang.