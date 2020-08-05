Ex-MP drags LDC to High Court over law practice

By JULIET KIGONGO

Former Makindye East MP Michael Mabikke has petitioned the High Court in Kampala, seeking its declaration that the action of the Law Development Centre (LDC), in cancelling his award in Post Graduate Diploma in legal practice, was illegal.

The former legislator contends in his law suit that LDC did not accord him a hearing. He is seeking “a declaration that the defendant’s (LDC) management committee in purporting to cancel the plaintiff’s (Mabikke) Post Graduate Diploma in legal practice acted irrationally, unfairly and against rules of natural justice” .

“The defendant’s management committee in its minutes, cleared some persons on the basis that there was no evidence of examination malpractice but went on to condemn and cancel the plaintiff’s diploma without any bit of reason and evidence,” he added.

Mr Mabikke is also seeking an order upholding his award in the said diploma and general damages for the alleged inconvenience and embarrassment caused.

The former legislator says in 2007, upon successfully completing his four-year programme at Makerere University School of Law, he applied for a post graduate diploma in legal practice at LDC, to which he was admitted.

He further states that upon completing his course in 2008, results were released and he had passed and was shortlisted for the graduation ceremony having met all other requirements needed.

“The plaintiff having been cleared by all the relevant organs of the defendant, graduated with and was awarded the Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice by the defendant on September 3 on the basis of which he enrolled as an advocate of the High Court of Uganda on May 19, 2011 and has since practiced law as such,” the court document reads in part.

Background

In 2016, nine lawyers, including Mr Mabikke had their post-graduate diplomas in legal practice cancelled after being found guilty of engaging in examination malpractice. The diplomas were cancelled by LDC.