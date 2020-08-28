By BETTY NDAGIRE

Kampala- The former acting Registrar of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council has been charged in the Anti- Corruption Court with causing a financial loss of over Shs1.1 billion.

Ms Rebecca Nassuna, 57, was charged in court that was presided over by Mr Abert Asiimwe.

She denied the charges of abuse of office and causing financial loss.

She was granted bail of Shs5 million and her sureties were bonded at Shs50 million not cash.

Ms Nassuna is charged alongside Mr Robert Musinguzi and Mr Steven Ssepuuya both procurement officers at the Ministry of Health.

Mr Ssepuuya also denied the abuse of office charge and was granted a cash bail of Shs3 million and his sureties were bonded at Shs30 million not cash.

Court issued criminal summons for Mr Musinguzi, who was not in court.

Prosecution states that on August 2018 at Uganda Nurse and Midwives Council (UNMC) offices in Kampala, Ms Nassuna being employed by the Ministry of Health as the acting registrar spent Shs1.1 billion in procurement and gazetting the nurses and midwives register.

The item, according to prosecution was not provided for in the approved budget of UNMC which was contrary to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) guidelines.

Ms Nassuna is also faulted for allegedly initiating the procurement of conference items in May 2018 for UNMC staff without confirming the availability of money which was contrary to the PPDA regulations.

She allegedly paid Shs191 million to M/S Wave Media Graphics Limited to provide various conference items without following PPDA guidelines.

Court adjourned the case to September 9 for mention and for Mr Musinguzi to take plea.