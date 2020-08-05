Examination cheats face 10 year imprisonment

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Anyone caught cheating in national examinations will be jailed for 10 years or pay a fine of Shs40 million or both, if the new Bill that was brought to Parliament yesterday by Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), is passed into a law.

The new Bill dubbed Uneb Bill 2020, also gives the same punishment to individuals who have been misappropriating examination registration fees for candidates.

Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, said if passed by the Parliament, the Bill will deter examination malpractices and other vices that have been committed during examinations.

“The current Uneb law was handling examination malpractice with soft gloves but if the new Bill we have formulated becomes a law, it will become difficult because anyone who will be involved in examination malpractice will be fined Shs40 million or be imprisoned not exceeding 10 years,” Mr Muyingo said.

According to the Uneb Executive Secretary, Mr Daniel Odongo, the new Bill stipulated that any person who without lawful authority, before or during an examination, gives an examination paper to a candidate or makes a change in the original script of a candidate, will be punished.

The Bill further states that any person who will without authority alter the records of the examination board, alter the examination number, photographs or other identification of candidates will also be punished.

The Bill does not also spare the supervisors, invigilators, scouts, monitors and special needs education support personnel who give unauthorised assistance to candidates.

Meanwhile, Mr Odongo said people, most (especially heads of schools) who have been running away with the registration fees of candidates will face a similar punishment like those who will be caught cheating exams.

He said those who misappropriate registration fees will also be required to refund the money to candidates and their centres will be cancelled by Uneb.

“We are going to start displaying the names of all candidates who have successfully registered with us not only at their districts but also at their schools. Parents will be required to check status of registration of their children and if they suspect that their heads of schools have run away with the registration money, they should report to police,” Mr Odongo said.

The Bill is against impersonation, where a person who did not register for exams but turns up to sit for exams with intent to impersonate or a person who registers for exams using a false name or sells, lends or steals a certificate issued by Uneb is also subjected to a similar punishment.

Other offences in the Bill include possession of offensive materials and disturbance at examination, destruction of examination paper or examination materials, trespassing, among others, now attract a penalty.

The education committee members welcomed the Bill and said it will deal with people who have been cheating exams, and heads of schools that have been running away with registration fees of students.

Mr Stephen Kisa, a member of the education committee and MP Luuka South County, said Uneb should include a clause in this new Bill for mass registration where the government would register all candidates across the country both in government and private schools for free so that no one misses out on the national examinations over failure to pay registration fee.

Once amended, the new Uneb Bill will replace the law that was enacted in 1983.

Uneb has been on the spot over increasing malpractice in all three sets of national examinations.