Exiled Ugandan cardiologist, Dr Aggrey Kiyingi sacks mobiliser

By James Kabengwa

Ugandan Sydney-based cardiologist Dr Aggrey Kiyingi has sacked his party's coordinator also Makindye West MP Ibrahim Kasozi.

Dr Kiyingi in his video message posted on his Facebook page, said that he is moving to streamline his party, the Uganda Federal Democratic organisation.

"Kasozi was sacked. If it was our government, he would be sued. He has lied a lot about our party including that I as the president, was bought by President Museveni," Dr Kiyingi said.

He said that Kasozi’s acts of peddling lies is unforgivable.

In an earlier message via an online radio, Kiyingi also accused Kasozi of betrayal when he allegedly talked to security agencies and revealed his party's secrets.

In 2015 Dr Aggrey Kiyingi was placed on a wanted list over the killing of at least seven people, including Muslim clerics and police officers.

