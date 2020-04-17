Experts advise on blood from recovered Covid-19 patients

By TONNY ABET

KAMPALA- The health agency in Iran has said using blood from patients who have recovered from Covid-19 disease as treatment for other patients with the disease, reduced death rate by 40 per cent in the country.

In a media statement last week, Dr Hassan Abolqasemi, who led the plasma therapy project, said the treatment has proven effective in reducing deaths as experts hunt for the vaccine against coronavirus.

“We started plasma therapy some 40 days ago and to date, 300 persons have donated their blood plasma, and the result was a 40 per cent decline in the number of deaths due to coronavirus,” Dr Abolqasemi was quoted by state owned news agency, Mehr.

The new treatment for Covid-19, convalescent plasma therapy allows someone who has recovered from a coronavirus infection to donate their blood plasma to someone who is critically ill.

Dr Ekwaro Obuku, the former president of Uganda Medical Association, on Wednesday said there was need for government to rigorously evaluate the new intervention.

“Ideally, this would undergo a randomised controlled trial of not less than six months. However, as President Trump said about Chloroquine use for Covid-19, ‘...I do not want to wait 18 months to know if it works when 100,000 American lives could have been saved’……….,” he stated.

“This is how the Ebola vaccine was recently administered among healthcare professionals in Eastern DR Congo and North Western Uganda,” Dr Obuku added. He said the method is, however, not a new thing to health experts. “It has been around for more than 100 years. The administration of convalescent plasma is referred to as passive vaccination,” the said.

Background

Last week, Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, a clinical immunologist and director of Uganda Virus Research Institute, said experts at the institute were pursuing the possibility of making the treatment available in Uganda.

“CP transfusion is a method that has been used for long in Ebola, Tetanus and other diseases. Our scientists are pursuing this idea,” he said.

Prof Kaleebu, however, said isolating the plasma and ridding it of other blood diseases require very experienced personnel and equipment that are still lacking in the country.

“If it is to be done, you must have the technique to purify the blood. It needs to be done by companies that have experience purify the blood, otherwise you may cause harm by infecting others. ,” he said.