Experts tell E. A region to prepare for Rift Valley Fever

East African countries have been warned to prepare for the anticipated Rift Valley Fever (RVF) outbreak in the coming months due to the heavy rains that have led to persistent floods.

According to the joint statement by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development which was released on May 16, the latest RVF forecasting in May 2020 confirms that the risk of disease occuring in the region remains high both in animals and humans.

The East African region, especially Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, have higher risk for RVF due to the prolonged floods.

“During the past months rainfall was persistently above-average, associated with extensive flooding in most of the countries in Eastern Africa,” the statement reads in part.

According to the experts, the National Veterinary Authorities in various countries must increase awareness about the disease, assess the current situation and the specific risk to the country.

“The current situation continues to deteriorate and the restrictive measures due to Covid-19 are likely to hamper farming activities and the work of the veterinary services, particularly with regard to disease investigation and reporting,” the statement reads.

The president of the Uganda Veterinary Association, Dr Sylvia Baluka, said the country last experienced RVF in 2017 in Kabale and other parts of the country which led to death of some Ugandans.

She said the deaths that were registered in Uganda are very few compared to Kenya that lost many lives of both humans and animals to RVF.

She said if experts have warned about its anticipated outbreak in the region, all governments must prepare in advance because its impact is vast.