By SIMON P. EMWAMU

As anxiety continues to build a head of 2021 polls, the race for Soroti Woman MP seat is pitting incumbent Angelline Osegge and Ms Anna Ebaju Adeke, the National Female Youth MP.

The latest of the rivalry between the two Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party members played out on Monday at Gweri Health Centre III as both contenders struggled for rights to construct a kitchen at the facility.

Trouble started after Ms Adeke, together with her team, delivered building materials at the health facility and immediately commenced work.

However, this prompted Ms Osegge to storm the facility demanding explanation as to why an alleged agreement signed between her and the health centre, together with the Gweri Sub-county leadership had been revised in favour of Ms Adeke.

“We agreed with the hospital management, the sub-county leaders that I build the kitchen,” Ms Osegge said after visiting the place upon hearing that her competitor had taken over the construction of the same.

Ms Adeke said she was touched by the plight of the mothers at the health centre who have sometimes been cooking under rain.

“Those mothers approached us seeking help, we had to mobilise the little resources to have their demand for a kitchen fulfilled,” she explained.

Mr Kokas Justine Okwii, the FDC party mobiliser for Gweri Sub-county, said they kept bringing the matter before the incumbent MP since 2011, but her willingness to help was not visible.

“We even reminded her in 2016 but to date, she had done nothing to that effect, so when the matter was brought before the person who intends to wrestle the seat from her, she acted,” Mr Okwii said.

The officer-in-charge of Gweri Health Centre III, Mr Fred Alunyo, said: “All we want is a kitchen. Any person who is willing to help is much welcome.”

He added: “We are not into their politics; all we are interested in is service delivery, whoever has a heart like that is welcome.”

Mr Peter Ebau, the Gweri Sub-county chairperson, said the politicians can also undertake another project within the health centre.

He said the facility lacks pit-latrines, and that the security guard also needs a shade.