Facebook user in trouble for posing as Janet, Kadaga

By BETTY NDAGIRE

A police detective yesterday told court how a con man created more than six fake Facebook accounts in the names of famous government officials to fleece people.

Detective constable Stephen Otim testified in the case in which Geoffrey Kalele is accused of impersonating the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, and Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, when he opened Facebook accounts in their names and obtained money from several people.

He explained that sometime in May, 2018, while at Criminal Investigations Department (CID), he received four files from parliamentary police having 12 complaints of people being defrauded via Facebook accounts in the name of the Speaker.

Mr Otim said he opened the Facebook browser to check on the phone number used to open quack Facebook pages.

“The number that had been used to open the fake account in the Speaker’s name had also been used to open other accounts in the names of the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Education minister Janet Museveni, Lands minister Persis Namuganza, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Security minister Elly Tumwine, and National Roads Authority (Unra) executive director Allen Kagina,” Mr Otim testified.

He said he obtained a court order to allow him access call data of the number in question and found that the four people who had bothered to call on that number had been conned.

Another witness, Bill Ndyamuhaki, a detective assistant superintendent of police, said he also received a file at CID to investigate a case of impersonating the IGP and that the conman was using five mobile numbers to communicate to his victims.

Detective Ndyamuhaki testified that the con man had three MTN numbers and two Airtel numbers and was communicating to his victims promising them jobs, promotions in police and money to start projects.

He said he obtained a court order to retrieve data and found the number was in the name of one Siraje Bakaleke before it was put in the tracker so that they could arrest the suspect.

This investigator stated that Kalele was arrested in Namayingo District and upon further search, he was found with the line on which his victims were sending money. He was taken to the CID headquarters to make a statement.

Detective Ndyamuhaki also told court that while at the CID headquarters, he was given a computer and he managed to access the quack IGP Ochola account for the investigating officers to access the chats he used to have with his victims.

He said in chats, he realised that the accused had obtained Shs88,000 and Shs55,000 from two police officers, Aloysius Opiru and Philip Andoga, respectively.

He further noted that the accused obtained money from Andoga while representing himself as an MTN promotions manager and lying to the police officer that he had won money and a motor cycle, among other gifts, so there was need for money to clear them. The Specialised Utilities Wildlife and Standards Court magistrate, Ms Stella Maris Amabilis, adjourned the case to February 18.