Fake hand sanitisers on market as prices go up

By Nobert Atukunda & Denis Edema

As coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage countries across all continents, a number of unscrupulous people have taken advantage of the current crisis, cashing in on people’s desperation. They are making fake hand sanitisers as well as duplicating the already existing brands.

Those selling genuine brands have also increased prices as demand continues to soar. For instance, a one-litre- bottle of Saraya costs Shs150,000. The factory sells the same bottle to distributors at 27,000. The distributor sells the same bottle to the dealers at 30,000.

Consumers who talked to Saturday Monitor have appealed to government to intervene and stop what they called “exploitation” before the virus hits Uganda.

Police on Thursday arrested a man, a resident of Nsambya Central Zone, Makindye Division in Kampala, for making counterfeit disinfectants and sanitisers.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said the suspect admitted that he is not authorised to manufacture the said products.

“Several items were recovered, including bottles containing liquid with a sticker labelled ‘Lifecare,’ diagnostics, an alcohol meter, empty jerricans, bottles measuring cylinders, sticker’s, funnels tubes and boxes,” Mr Onyango said.

Many individuals and institutions are preparing alcohol-based sanitisers for non-commercial purposes. But crooked individuals are making fake spirit-based hand sanitisers to make a quick buck in view of the coronavirus scare.

The virus is spreading and continues to kill people in Italy and other countries around the world.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, said only those with 60 per cent and above alcohol content are recommended.

However, many people this newspaper talked to revealed that it is difficult to tell the component of alcohol recommended.

“Some heartless people are out there putting stickers on different kind of things and claim that they contain 60 per cent alcohol. It is very hard to differentiate between a genuine sanitiser and a fake one,” Ms Sierra Arinatiwe, a resident of Mutungo in Kampala, said.

When contacted on the matter, Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Health minister, immediately directed the National Drug Authority (NDA) to sample all the sanitisers on the market and accredit facilities to enable the public purchase the right sanitisers.

“We have been clearly telling the population that only sanitisers with 60 per cent alcohol are genuine. We are going to ask NDA to sample all sanitisers on the market and test them and then we shall accredit the facilities providing them,” Dr Aceng said.

Dr Aceng further advised the public to stop using alcohol as sanitisers since they won’t be able to tell the percentage but rather use the sanitisers certified by NDA or wash hands with soap and water.