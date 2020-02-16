Falling tree kills 80-year-old man, injures three in Bududa

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

An 80- year-old man died Saturday after a tree fell on his house while he was asleep in Nakungiliyo village, Namirumba parish, Bushiyi Sub County in Bududa District in eastern Uganda.

Authorities identified the deceased as Laurent Kasala.

Police said the tree had been cut by one Michael Tumba, who is currently on the run.

The case was registered at Bulucheke Police Station under CRB 20/2020.

Police said a case of rush and negligence act causing death was reported by one Mr Charles Walimbwa, the LC III Chairperson Bushiyi Sub County.

Mr Walimbwa said about four people were in the house when the tree fell. He said others survived with minor injuries.

“The tree destroyed the entire house since it was huge. It took us about three hours to retrieve the Kasala who was badly injured, “he said.

He was rushed to Bushiyi Health Centre before he died, according to the Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei.

Mr Walimbwa told police that he heard people shouting for help seconds after the tree had fallen on the house.