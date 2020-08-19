Augustine Musiige, vice chairperson, Kasaali Town Council I’m sure that girl is so disrespectful to the father and people should not entrust her at all. We still love Mr. Kimera and we shall support him.

By Ambrose Musasizi

The family of Mr Godfrey Kimera the Kasaali Town Council Chairperson in Kyotera District has now taken sides after some relatives decided to support Ms Regina Nakiweewa who is standing for a position against her father (Mr Kimera).

When Ms Nakiweewa announced the decision to stand for the position of town council chairperson against her father, who is the incumbent, Kimera disowned her saying he could hardly father such a rebellious daughter. Nakiweewa was nominated by and is standing on the Justice Forum (Jeema) ticket. Kimera on the other hand has served as the Kasaali LC III Chairperson since 2011 under the Democratic Party but is this time ready to return as an Independent in the 2021 elections.

The wrangles have now been extended to other relatives in the family after Kimera declared that whoever supported Nakiweewa was no longer welcome at his home or any family gathering. Most of the family members whom we tried speaking to about the issue declined to reveal their stand saying this would instead add more salt to the wound.

However, Mr Charles Ssimbwa an uncle to Nakiweewa said the family was proposing to hold a meeting so that the matter is resolved to avoid disagreements among them. He said there was still room for the two (father and daughter) to come to a consensus because the Electoral Commission (EC) had not nominated them yet.

“This issue is becoming the talk of the town ever since it was published in your paper but we are planning to have a family meeting so that everything is resolved since the EC nominations are still far from now,” he said.

He further added that at times such people are misguided by hooligans who want material things not knowing that they end up disorganising families.

Sharp divisions

Mr Richard Kabiito who is also a brother to Kimera and an uncle to Nakiweewa said the meeting is expected soon but they are worried one of the parties may fail to turn up.

“It’s true Nakiweewa is our daughter but the issue of her intentions to compete with her father for the same political seat is bothering us seriously. Still, since Nakiweewa is also above 18 years of age, we could summon her and she fails to turn up meaning our efforts will be futile,” he said in a telephone interview.

Nakiweewa insists that even if a family meeting is held, it won’t stop her from her intentions. “We are not suggesting a family head but instead, a local council chairperson who is expected to serve in the local government. Let them bother me not with their meetings unless my father is willing to step down and leave the race to me and other competitors,” she said.

The 30-year-old says her thirst for politics started the moment her father said he would retire from active politics.

“In 2011, I was elected as a youth chairperson at my village. I didn’t think of going further. However, I gained momentum when he [her father] told us he wasn’t ready to return in the 2021 elections,” she explained. It’s then that she decided to contest for the Kasaali Town Council Chairmanship so that the seat, she said, is maintained within the family.

A sister to Nakiweewa who did not want to reveal her names said she had no problem with supporting Nakiweewa because people tend to have different dreams so their father should not quash his daughter’s dream of becoming the Kasaali town council chairperson.

Mr Atanansi Ssegawa, Nakiweewa’s husband told Daily Monitor that he at first didn’t know his wife had such intentions, but he is ready to rally behind his spouse if she feels she can achieve it.

“If my wife becomes the Kasaali Chairperson in 2021, this can easily push her to bigger positions which puts our family in a great place. This means in the near future, our family will have left a legacy which could even be followed by our children,” he said.

What other people say

Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, LC V chairperson Kyotera District I came to learn about this issue from Ms Nakiweewa who sought advice from me. I advised her to make sure they harmonise and avoid disagreements. It’s not good for such wrangles because some lives may even be lost.

Augustine Musiige, vice chairperson, Kasaali Town Council I’m sure that girl is so disrespectful to the father and people should not entrust her at all. We still love Mr. Kimera and we shall support him.