Famine threatens Lango as Covid-19 fear, dry spell bite

By BILL OKETCH & CHARITY AKULLO

Thousands of people in Lango Sub-region could face famine in the coming months if no action is taken to support the Covid-19 distressed population, Daily Monitor has established.

The period of maximum risk will be the lean season between May and July. Those who could suffer the most extreme levels of hunger include HIV/Aids patients, single mothers, persons with disabilities, orphans, vulnerable children, and the elderly.

Ms Grace Apio, a single mother, has been selling ripe bananas in Lira Town to support her family of five.

Living at Ayago Village, Railways Division in Lira Municipality, Ms Apio has been doing this kind of business since she separated with her husband in 2016.

But life quickly changed for Ms Apio’s family, this time, for the worst after a curfew was imposed by government last month to contain the further spread of coronavirus.

“During this lockdown, life has become so hard that I am unable to feed my children. The foodstuff that was left in the house is finished and now I have no money to buy more,” Ms Apio said on Monday.

“We have been hearing the programme of food distribution by government, but as I speak, we have not received anything. I have just bought two kilogrammes of beans using the money I borrowed from a friend. If God does not come to our rescue, my children may starve to death,” she added.

Mr Macdonald Acak, a cleaner who has been rendered jobless because of the coronavirus lockdown, said he faces similar challenges.

Mr Acak, who is a resident of Obutowelo ‘A’ Village, Ojwina Division in Lira Municipality, has four children.

Local leaders said the extreme weather coupled with Covid-19 fear is affecting agricultural production in the sub-region.

Currently, almost half of the population are struggling to find food each day and are in “dire need of food aid”. There are more than 2.1 million people in Lango, according to data from National Population and Housing Census of 2014.

In Kole District, hunger is forcing residents to eat wild plants, as many households cannot afford two meals a day.

For instance, residents of Bala Sub-county in Kole cannot now go to their farms because of the prolonged dry spell, Mr Caesar Alaju, the former LC3 chairperson, said.

“Many people will have nothing to eat between May and July when the foodstuff they had stocked will finally get done,” he said.

Ms Josephine Omara Olili, the Resident District Commissioner of Alebtong District, said extremely vulnerable individuals are in urgent need of relief food.

“Let us utilise the current rainfall to plant crops and cultivate our gardens instead of waiting for food aid from government which will not help us so much,” she advised.

Government a week ago launched the free food distribution to the vulnerable population that had been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown in Kampala.

President Museveni further directed the National coronavirus taskforce to accelerate the process of food distribution.

This comes after a number of stakeholders complained about the slow pace in which the exercise is being done in the suburbs of Kampala.

It’s not clear whether government will reconsider the food distribution to cater for uncountry citizens.

