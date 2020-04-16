Farmers helpless after OWC halts input supplies

By MONITOR TEAM

Farmers who have been relying on Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) inputs are worried about their produce after government halted supplies following the Ministry of Health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Francis Eyomu, a member of Katine Cooperative Society in Soroti District, said they were supposed to receive hybrid maize and sorghum seeds from OWC for this season.

“The rainfall pattern is unpredictable and by the time the inputs are delivered after the lockdown, it might be off season,” Mr Eyomu said.

About 10,000 farmers in the area rely on seeds and other inputs from the programme annually, according to the district OWC office.

Col Francis Osama, the district OWC coordinator, said they could not go against the presidential directive.

“These supplies involve crowding during the handover exercise. We have to wait for communication to clear us,” Col Osama said.

On Tuesday, President Museveni extended the lockdown to 21 days, urging Ugandans to remain patient as government assess the Covid-19 situation as it reorganises itself to see how to relax the measures in case the pandemic remains a world challenge.

Mr Yoweri Aceger, a pre-qualified supplier for Soroti, said they had delivered the first assortment to the farmers before being asked to stop.

Maj Paul Ssamba, the Masaka regional OWC coordinator, said they could not give out the items because the exercise attracts public gatherings which were banned.

“We usually give out inputs to groups of people who converge at either the sub-county or district headquarters. So, we cannot do that in the current situation,” Maj Ssamba said.

Alternatives

However, some farmers in Luweero District say the move may not affect their output since they do not entirely depend on OWC.

“I have never believed in waiting for government inputs because they come late,” Mr Edward Ssesimba, a resident of Semiyungu Village in Makulubita Sub-county, who is already in the last phase of planting maize, said.

Mr Samuel Kanakulya, another farmer in Sempa Village, Katikamu Sub-county, said he abandoned the programme due to late deliveries.

“I go to agroshops and make my preferred choice for the farm inputs,” Mr Kanakulya said.

Mr Christopher Lwanga, a farmer based in Kasaali Town Council, Kyotera District, said he would suffer a setback since he has been earning about Shs50m per annum from the Irish potatoes, whose seedlings are supplied by OWC.

“My only obligation has been preparing land and waiting for seedlings from OWC. So, if they are halting the programme, we are going to have a great setback,” he said.

However, Col Badru Kiggwe, the OWC coordinator in Kyotera and Rakai districts, advised the affected farmers to think of other alternatives for implements.

“This pandemic is international and has affected many projects and industrial work,” he said.

Mr Hussein Dhamuzungu, a farmer in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District said he had missed out on the season.

“I spend almost the entire day in my garden but the problem is that we have not received seeds yet this could be the best time to plant since we are under a lockdown,” he said.

Maj Moses Musasa, the coordinator of OWC in Njeru Municipality, said he had not received communication from OWC secretariat about supplying seeds.

“Several people have been flocking my office in the past weeks but I always tell them we have not yet got the seeds,” Maj Musasa said.

Mr Bernard Apita, a farmer in Lira Sub-county, Lira District, said the pandemic had shattered his plans of starting a dairy project.

“It means I will not be able to receive the heifer that I was promised. I had constructed a house for the heifer and planted elephant grass,” Mr Apita said.

He also said his coffee harvests will be affected since he will not get the supply of pesticides and spray pumps.

In Namutumba District, the head of OWC, Maj Christopher Moyodi, said they were in the second phase of value addition, which involves evaluating farmers in their clusters.

He, however, said the lockdown had affected advisory services.

“We have stopped visiting farmers because we are not allowed to; this means there will be no more routine supplies,” Maj Moyodi said.

Mr Adonia Isiko, a farmer in Itonko Village, Namutumba Town Council said he cannot access agro-chemicals due to the lockdown.

“We were supposed to receive supplies at the beginning of last month but have not received any,” he said.

In Kaliro District, the OWC coordinator, Maj Stephen Kivumbi, said farmers who got coffee seedlings, heifers, fruits and pigs are not affected.

In Acholi Sub-region, the lockdown is mainly felt among small scale farmers.

“Many of us had prepared our farms in accordance to advice from extension workers but because of the lockdown as result of Covid19, inputs have been delayed,” Ms Vicky Lukwiya, a farmer , said.

“The fact that OWC is already known for late deliveries, with this virus it might even be worse. That is our biggest worry now,” she added.

Mr Samuel Otim Oryem, another farmer, said motorcyclists were vanishing with their money whenever they send them to buy farm inputs.

“We are limited with movement but every time we send boda boda riders to buy for us farm inputs, they don’t return,” Mr Oryem said.

Extension services

Lt Col Benson Bokello Odur, OWC coordinator Kitgum District, says the district has been engaging extension workers to monitor farmers’ preparation of fields.

“Yes, the farmers are concerned over the delayed deliveries but I consulted higher authorities who asked us to be patient,” he said.

Brig Francis Achoka, the Gulu District OWC coordinator, said they were engaging some farmers for proper planning.

“I don’t think there is need for an alarm now. We are still engaging with extension workers who are training farmers to prepare their fields better,” Brig Achoka said.

The OWC coordinator of Kabarole District and Fort Portal Municipality, Maj Deo Kajwaarra Rubaare, said they stopped distributing inputs to farmers until the lockdown is lifted.

“We are not supposed to be interacting with members of the community during this period,” he said.

OWC has been giving out apple seeds, cassava roots, cows and pigs. Currently, some farmers say they have failed to get enough seeds for the planting season.

In Arua District, there is a proposal to consider refugees as beneficiaries of the inputs so that they get additional food from their gardens around their camps.

Mr Peter Aringu, the chairperson of South Sudanese’s Refugees Association, said they could face hunger because the vulnerable communities have no land to cultivate.

Naads response

Dr Samuel Mugazi, the Naads director, said the President had clarified that all farming projects should not be compromised under the lockdown. He said agriculture is essential and farmers must continue because input centres have remained open.

“Any activity must take into account the health guidelines,” Dr Mugazi said, adding that the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture has been directed to write to all districts and the RDCs demanding that they arrange to have the activities of OWC return to normal but without faulting or compromising measures put in place by ministry of health.

“Materials under OWC are going to be delivered at parish level, and modalities of farmers picking inputs without compromising Health guidelines are being looked at,” Dr Mugazi said.