Few shields, masks as salons reopen

By Elizabeth Kamurungi & Stephen Otage

Many salons in Kampala and surrounding areas resumed operations yesterday without the equipment required as preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Most of the salons Daily Monitor visited in Wandegeya, Ntinda, Bukoto and the city centre did not meet the Standard Operating Procedures (Sops).

In his 19th address delivered on Tuesday, President Museveni gave the green light to salon operators to reopen after more than 100 days of closure following the nationwide lockdown.

Previously, the President had termed the opening of salons as being too risky because of the proximity among people.

He, however, said he had been guided by scientists on how salons would ensure safety of both the operators and the clients through using temperature guns, wearing of face masks and face shields.

In downtown Kampala, many hairdressers had no facemasks, shields or any social distance, as they carried out their business in the corridors and verandas, since the salon dominated part of Gazaland Arcade remained closed.

The manager of La salon Beauty Centre in Wandegeya, who only identified himself as Henry, said the reopening was abrupt but they expect to procure face shields by end of the week.

The salon, however, had a handwashing facility and employees wore their masks.

A one Rose, who had spent four months without going to the salon revealed that she was anxious entering the place but was relieved to see her salon following some of the directives.

At Mystique Beauty Unisex Salon, many had their facemasks tucked away in bags.

“We only keep these [masks] just in case the enforcers come,” one operator claimed. Mr Dan Tamale, who operates a salon at Wandegeya Market, said they do not have money to buy enough shields.

“We have not been working and even now the clients are not available,” Mr Tamale said.

Advertisement

Ms Brenda Namara, the proprietor of Blades and Curls at Namunswa Plaza in Wandegeya, said during the lockdown they would open the shop to clean up the interior.

She said their furniture had started developing moulds. Ms Namara added that they have acquired temperature guns, sanitisers, stocked chemical and also created a client registry.

She also said they have also purchased face masks for their 30 staff and that they only receive clients strictly on appointment.

To avoid congestion, Ms Namara said her staff are working in shifts; 10 per day.

Ms Donna Masolo, the chairperson of the Salon Owners Association, told Daily Monitor that they have been advising their members to work closely with the Ministry of Health and .also adhere to the set guidelines “They have been under lockdown for four months, they have felt the effect and they are more than willing to cooperate.

Our role is to keep educating them and the government arms will enforce. Ms Masolo said picking up the pieces, Mr Richard Mpiima, a barber at the Hair Salon Ntinda, who opened at 9am said until midday he had not received a single client.

Next door at Haruna Towers, Flavia Nansubuga, a cashier, said they had to clean up the shop because it was dusty but hoped that the business will resume by end of week.

Ms Nansubuga revealed that they had not yet started enforcing the guidelines given to them for reopening such as purchase of sanitisers, face masks and social distancing as they first had to count the losses encountered during the lockdown.

“Some chemicals are expired. Our equipment is spoilt because it spent months without being used,” she said.

Ms Nansubuga explained that before the lockdown, they used to open for business at 8am and would sometimes find clients waiting for them.

What they say

Ms Phiona Nayebare, the manager of Friends Salon at Ntinda Shopping Centre, said they will start implementing the standard operating procedures when they fully opened.

At the American Salon Bukoto, Ms Julius Agasa the manager said they require at least Shs5million to resume business.