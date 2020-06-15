Fighting corona and stigma, a challenge for humanity

By IRENE ABALO OTTO

Coronavirus has affected humanity in diverse ways. For many, the contagious disease has separated them from their loved ones and yet most cannot get closer to relatives and friends or neighbours because of the nature of their work. The front line workers and those who recover have continued to suffer stigmatisation within their communities.

“I did not tell my neighbours that I was working on Covid-19 patients although some would say they saw me on television. But my people at home were positive and supportive,” says Ms Namugema Bernadette, 45, one of the nurses who has been treating Covid-19 patients at Mulago National Specialised Hospital.

Whereas medics try all they can to save the lives of coronavirus patients, they struggle to make those around them understand that they are not infectious.

“My husband’s first reaction when I told him about treating Covid patients was like ‘let me hope you are not going to infect us.’ Of course he was just being cautious. He would ask if I am protected and I would say yes,” Ms Grace Lillian Achen, a nursing officer who has been working at Mulago National Referral Hospital for 16 years tells Daily Monitor.

Their family members could understand whatever these nurses did to protect them. However, at the health facility, fellow medics have branded them “coronavirus”.

“Though we tested and we know we are negative, medics perceive things differently than a lay person. So there is that stigma. We feel bad because the stigma could reach to the community. We just ignore them. Those who can understand, fine. With time, it will wear off,” Ms Achen adds.

The challenge is when those who sing that health workers are our heroes in the fight against Covid-19 turn to stigmatise them.

Ms Achen says they have resorted to talking to those who call them corona to sensitise them about the disease and let them know that with precaution and protection, health workers are safe.

She further adds that for the community to trust that people can heal from coronavirus and gradually reintegrate into society, there must be exemplary actions and campaigns to ensure people are sensitised so that they do not stigmatise those they have treated and got healed of the virus.

According to a guide issued by the World Health Organisation, language is a key factor in wading off stigma in the community.

“When talking about coronavirus disease, certain words (suspect case, isolation...) and language may have a negative meaning for people and fuel stigmatising attitudes. They can perpetuate existing negative stereotypes or assumptions, strengthen false associations between the disease and other factors, create widespread fear, or dehumanise those who have the disease,” reads part of the guide.

The guide stipulates that more people are suffering silently with the sitgma because they do not understand the impact on the affected individual.