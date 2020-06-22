Fire guts Kaaro FM studios in Lyantonde

The Lyantonde District Police Commander Didas Byaruhanga refused to comment on the incident, but Mr Badru Mwanje, the Reserve Force Commandant in Lyantonde District blamed the incident on laxity by the security team in the area.

By PAUL SSEKANDI

Fire has gutted the studios of 103.8 Kaaro FM, the only radio station in Lyantonde District.

The fire, according to an eye witness, started at around 3.00am and destroyed the entire second floor of Kyeera house which houses the radio studios and offices.

"One of the employees, Mr Augustine Mukalazi, called and informed me about the fire, I swiftly came and switched off electricity from the pole, broke the water tap to stop the fire from spreading to other floors," Mr Ali Bongo Ddamulira, a councillor representing Kooki Ward to Lantonde Town Council, said.

Mr Ddamulira said he suspects fire to have been lit by someone because he found electricity circuit breakers intact before switching off power.

He says the fire started from the radio production room and spread to other parts of the entire premises. He says the most affected include the on-air studio and production department, whose equipment was completely destroyed.

The radio station's production studio was burnt to ashes

“Police have taken over the premises and they will certainly give us a report about the incident,” he said.

The Lyantonde District Police Commander Didas Byaruhanga refused to comment on the incident, but Mr Badru Mwanje, the Reserve Force Commandant in Lyantonde District blamed the incident on laxity by the security team in the area.

"We have been arresting law breakers in the town, but police investigations are very poor, they end up releasing the suspects and the same criminals come back and terrorize the town dwellers," he said.

The fire incident comes nearly three weeks after the radio management sacked about nine staff including the station manager.