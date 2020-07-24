By ANDREW BAGALA

Four comedians and a singer have been detained by security forces on allegations of promoting sectarianism and offensive communication.

The spokesperson of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Charles Twiine said four comedians popularly known as Bizonto were arrested at Radio Simba premises Friday while Gerald Kiweewa, a local folk singer, was arrested Thursday (July 23) on a separate charge.

"Four members of Bizonto are being held on offences of promoting sectarianism while Kiweewa is detained on offences of offensive communication," Assistant Superintendent of Police Twiine said.

Security forces first arrested Gerald Kiweewa, a local folk singer, on Thursday after he released a song dubbed Nantaba, which detectives say it is offensive to people they didn't name.

In the song, Kiweewa talks about the reasons he suspects led to the beating of Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake while he was detained by security forces following his arrest for distributing food relief to his constituents during the lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The video of the song had gone viral on social media and popular among supporters of People Power Movement led by Kyaddondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Offensive Communication is an offence under sections 21 and 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

On conviction, it attracts a punishment of one year or a fine of Shs480,000 or both, for any person who uses electronic communication to allegedly disturb or attempts to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person.

In this case, the police allege the four members of Bizonto presented a piece that targeted top government officials who hail from the Western region, where President Museveni comes from, which imputed that they were recruited on tribe other than merit.